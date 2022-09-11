PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker County, Fla. 35, Richmond Hill 32
Coffee 34, St. Augustine, Fla. 14
Fitzgerald 20, Madison County, Fla. 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
