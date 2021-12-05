GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 61, Madison 55
Burley 35, Century 27
Canyon Ridge 49, Emmett 48
Coeur d'Alene 54, Eagle 53
Genesee 54, Clearwater Valley 42
Kimberly 68, Homedale 39
Lighthouse Christian 65, Riverstone International School 16
Mountain Home 54, Jerome 36
N. Gem 42, Leadore 38
Notus 56, Hansen 26
Nyssa, Ore. 63, Payette 22
Post Falls 52, Rocky Mountain 22
Preston 52, Twin Falls 22
Rich County, Utah 36, Bear Lake 30
Rigby 52, Blackfoot 20
Shelley 54, Minico 35
Timberlake 52, Orofino 35
Border Clash=
West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 57, Lakeland 41
