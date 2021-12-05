GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 61, Madison 55

Burley 35, Century 27

Canyon Ridge 49, Emmett 48

Coeur d'Alene 54, Eagle 53

Genesee 54, Clearwater Valley 42

Kimberly 68, Homedale 39

Lighthouse Christian 65, Riverstone International School 16

Mountain Home 54, Jerome 36

N. Gem 42, Leadore 38

Notus 56, Hansen 26

Nyssa, Ore. 63, Payette 22

Post Falls 52, Rocky Mountain 22

Preston 52, Twin Falls 22

Rich County, Utah 36, Bear Lake 30

Rigby 52, Blackfoot 20

Shelley 54, Minico 35

Timberlake 52, Orofino 35

Border Clash=

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 57, Lakeland 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

