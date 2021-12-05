GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ash Fork 33, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 19

Holbrook 44, Chinle 34

Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Dixie, Utah 41

Kirtland Central, N.M. 46, Page 19

Liberty, Nev. 57, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 51

Lincoln County, Nev. 38, Mohave Valley River Valley 3

Lincoln County, Nev. 45, Lee Williams High School 39

Marlborough, Calif. 40, Chandler Seton 27

PHH Prep 89, Dream City Christian High School 34

Pahrump Valley, Nev. 35, Odyssey Institute 24

San Manuel 37, Cicero Preparatory Academy 31

St. Michael 33, San Carlos 30

Yuma Cibola 64, Vincent Memorial, Calif. 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

