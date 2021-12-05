GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ash Fork 33, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 19
Holbrook 44, Chinle 34
Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Dixie, Utah 41
Kirtland Central, N.M. 46, Page 19
Liberty, Nev. 57, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 51
Lincoln County, Nev. 38, Mohave Valley River Valley 3
Lincoln County, Nev. 45, Lee Williams High School 39
Marlborough, Calif. 40, Chandler Seton 27
PHH Prep 89, Dream City Christian High School 34
Pahrump Valley, Nev. 35, Odyssey Institute 24
San Manuel 37, Cicero Preparatory Academy 31
St. Michael 33, San Carlos 30
Yuma Cibola 64, Vincent Memorial, Calif. 20
