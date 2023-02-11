BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore City College 78, Thomas Stone 53

Bellevue West, Neb. 80, Bishop Walsh 69

SHABACH! Christian 86, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 79

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

