BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baxter 62, Tripoli 55

Carroll 53, Storm Lake 20

Center Point-Urbana 41, Dike-New Hartford 37

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Audubon 45

Decorah 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44

Easton Valley 40, Alburnett 29

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, IKM-Manning 41

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, Lynnville-Sully 48

Highland, Riverside 51, Danville 43

Janesville 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42

LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 51, Postville 47

New Hampton 74, Kee, Lansing 67, OT

Osage 69, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 69, Burlington 45

Rockford 66, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 31

Sioux City, East 78, South Sioux City, Neb. 45

South O'Brien, Paullina 56, Westwood, Sloan 26

Springville 70, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48

Van Meter 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 50

WACO, Wayland 47, Keota 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32

Wilton 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lanesboro, Minn. vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you