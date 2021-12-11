BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baxter 62, Tripoli 55
Carroll 53, Storm Lake 20
Center Point-Urbana 41, Dike-New Hartford 37
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Audubon 45
Decorah 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44
Easton Valley 40, Alburnett 29
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, IKM-Manning 41
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, Lynnville-Sully 48
Highland, Riverside 51, Danville 43
Janesville 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42
LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 51, Postville 47
New Hampton 74, Kee, Lansing 67, OT
Osage 69, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 69, Burlington 45
Rockford 66, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 31
Sioux City, East 78, South Sioux City, Neb. 45
South O'Brien, Paullina 56, Westwood, Sloan 26
Springville 70, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48
Van Meter 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 50
WACO, Wayland 47, Keota 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32
Wilton 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lanesboro, Minn. vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/