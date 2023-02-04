BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bosque School 67, Cottonwood Classical 54

Bowie, Ariz. 68, Gadsden 44

Cliff 78, Animas 60

Clovis Christian 61, Logan 55

Eldorado 63, Piedra Vista 32

Escalante 64, Questa 20

Fort Sumner 65, Eunice 47

Los Lunas 62, Manzano 43

Magdalena 69, Reserve 10

McCurdy 51, Mesa Vista 45

Mesilla Valley Christian 54, Quemado 32

Mora 52, Penasco 50

NMSD 34, Kansas Deaf, Kan. 31

Navajo Pine 59, Cuba 44

Navajo Prep 68, Zuni 35

Pine Hill 71, Tse Yi Gai 37

Rio Grande 65, Capital 53

Rio Rancho 93, Los Alamos 57

Robertson 69, Santa Fe Prep 67

Sandia 66, Farmington 60, OT

Santa Fe 56, Albuquerque High 44

Tohajilee 62, Shiprock Northwest 40

Tohatchi 72, Thoreau 49

Wingate 70, Newcomb 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

