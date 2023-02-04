BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bosque School 67, Cottonwood Classical 54
Bowie, Ariz. 68, Gadsden 44
Cliff 78, Animas 60
Clovis Christian 61, Logan 55
Eldorado 63, Piedra Vista 32
Escalante 64, Questa 20
Fort Sumner 65, Eunice 47
Los Lunas 62, Manzano 43
Magdalena 69, Reserve 10
McCurdy 51, Mesa Vista 45
Mesilla Valley Christian 54, Quemado 32
Mora 52, Penasco 50
NMSD 34, Kansas Deaf, Kan. 31
Navajo Pine 59, Cuba 44
Navajo Prep 68, Zuni 35
Pine Hill 71, Tse Yi Gai 37
Rio Grande 65, Capital 53
Rio Rancho 93, Los Alamos 57
Robertson 69, Santa Fe Prep 67
Sandia 66, Farmington 60, OT
Santa Fe 56, Albuquerque High 44
Tohajilee 62, Shiprock Northwest 40
Tohatchi 72, Thoreau 49
Wingate 70, Newcomb 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
