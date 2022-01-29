GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 27, Ida 22

Bay City All Saints 36, Peck 27

Bedford 41, Sylvania Southview, Ohio 31

Bridgman 42, South Haven 22

Burton Genesee Christian 54, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 48

Caledonia 49, Holland West Ottawa 48

Chelsea 46, Grass Lake 38

Coleman 47, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 40

Detroit Renaissance 53, Romulus 31

Grosse Pointe South 41, Belleville 27

Manistee Catholic Central 40, Pentwater 39

St. Ignace 65, Mackinaw City 44

Standish-Sterling 48, Midland Bullock Creek 44, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you