GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 62, Minerva 29

Anna 39, Minster 38

Arlington 55, Dola Hardin Northern 37

Ashland Mapleton 42, New London 16

Attica Seneca E. 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 30

Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 49

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, St. Paris Graham 34

Beloit W. Branch 48, Can. South 14

Berea-Midpark 58, Amherst Steele 52

Berlin Hiland 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 29

Bishop Hartley 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29

Bloomdale Elmwood 72, Genoa Area 46

Bluffton 47, Arcadia 11

Bristol 63, Southington Chalker 21

Caldwell 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 47

Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 50

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 45

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Fredericktown 28

Cin. Princeton 57, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42

Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Cin. Woodward 40

Cin. Sycamore 45, Fairfield 44

Cory-Rawson 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Creston Norwayne 41, Massillon Tuslaw 28

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 24

Dalton 48, Wooster Triway 44

Day. Chaminade Julienne 45, Bishop Fenwick 42

Defiance Ayersville 42, Montpelier 28

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 26

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Philo 39

Elyria Cath. 51, N. Olmsted 10

Franklin 41, Carlisle 35

Ft. Loramie 55, Versailles 22

Gahanna Cols. Academy 69, Cols. Wellington 39

Genoa Christian 47, Cols. KIPP 39

Greenup Co., Ky. 46, S. Point 31

Jackson 30, Chillicothe 29

Lynchburg-Clay 82, Chillicothe Huntington 57

Malvern 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 43

Mansfield Christian 65, Crestline 19

Mansfield Sr. 46, Mansfield Madison 34

Mason 70, Hamilton 29

Mechanicsburg 59, Ft. Recovery 33

Metamora Evergreen 43, Maumee 30

Middletown 59, Cin. Oak Hills 52

Middletown Madison Senior 32, Brookville 26

Miller City 35, Liberty Center 25

Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Ashland 46

New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Spring. Shawnee 22

New Lexington 60, Coshocton 15

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ansonia 11

New Richmond 53, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Carey 27

Newark Cath. 52, Heath 50

Oberlin Firelands 54, Lorain 23

Ottoville 54, Haviland Wayne Trace 22

Painesville Harvey 44, Chardon 42

Peninsula Woodridge 48, Mogadore 46

Piketon 62, W. Union 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Ravenna SE 38, Newton Falls 28

Riverside Stebbins 53, Piqua 20

Sidney Fairlawn 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 15

Spring. Greenon 75, N. Lewisburg Triad 15

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 43, Hamilton New Miami 41

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Richmond Edison 39

Tipp City Tippecanoe 59, Fairborn 18

Vandalia Butler 38, W. Carrollton 21

W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Cin. Colerain 52

Warren Howland 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 10

West Salem Northwestern 48, Columbia Station Columbia 34

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

