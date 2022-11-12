PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 4S=

Region 3=

Melbourne 28, St. Lucie Centennial 16

Class 2S=

Region 3=

Cocoa 52, Dunnellon 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you