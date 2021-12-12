GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 52, Union Colony Preparatory School 22

Basalt 57, Pinnacle 17

Bennett 48, Stargate School 13

Berthoud 70, Greeley West 22

Bethune 40, Hanover 23

Branson/Kim 46, Sierra Grande 23

Briggsdale 58, Arickaree/Woodlin 23

Brighton 39, Peak to Peak 30

Broomfield 56, Sierra 30

Brush 77, Mitchell 37

Burlington 45, Norton, Kan. 43

Caprock Academy 57, Dolores 20

Carbon, Utah 44, FMHS 37

Cedaredge 67, Ridgway 6

Centennial 54, James Irwin Charter School 26

Cheyenne Mountain 42, Standley Lake 29

Colorado Academy 56, Prairie View 35

Columbine 53, Ralston Valley 45

Cotopaxi 39, Primero 1

Crowley County 42, Florence 28

D'Evelyn 52, Arvada West 44

Denver East 54, Mountain Vista 41

Denver South 57, Severance 46

Denver West 48, Far Northeast 42

Doherty 65, Dakota Ridge 32

Dove Creek 42, North Park 33

Durango 51, Bear Creek 26

Elbert 39, Flagler 22

Elkhart, Kan. 57, Eads 21

Falcon 35, Weld Central 14

Fort Collins 60, John F. Kennedy 27

Fossil Ridge 65, Loveland 30

Fountain-Fort Carson 50, Pueblo South 31

Frederick 58, Thomas Jefferson 51

Frontier Academy 58, Windsor Charter 37

Gilpin County 52, Platte Canyon 30

Glenwood Springs 44, Montrose High School 36

Grand Junction Central 54, Castle View 47, OT

Grand Valley 47, Buena Vista 22

Green Mountain 58, Durango 32

Green Mountain 84, Widefield High School 29

Haxtun 55, Caliche 47

Heritage 45, Sand Creek 43

Ignacio 57, Crested Butte 18

J.K. Mullen 66, Palmer Ridge 38

Kit Carson 32, Idalia 31

Lakewood 68, Rocky Mountain 56

Legacy 52, Palisade 22

Lewis-Palmer 52, Bear Creek 22

Lewis-Palmer 61, Palmer 60

Liberal, Kan. 90, Coronado 15

Liberty 55, Douglas County 46

Manitou Springs 53, Alamosa 45

McClave 52, Greeley County, Kan. 21

Mead 50, North Fork 40

Merino 38, Simla 31

Monarch 50, Littleton 46

Mountain Range 64, Highland 57

Nucla 34, South Park 22

Pagosa Springs 35, Salida 12

Palmer 62, Gateway 38

Peyton 43, Denver Christian 32

Platte Valley 46, The Vanguard School 38

Ponderosa 41, Grand Junction 8

Regis Jesuit 61, Fairview 31

Rocky Ford 42, Holly 35

Rocky Mountain 56, Boulder 35

Rye 59, Pueblo Central 20

Sargent 43, Lake County 10

Skyview def. Fort Lupton, forfeit

Soroco 32, Cheraw 21

South Baca 33, Las Animas 20

St. Mary's Academy 47, Denver North 40

Stratton 66, Calhan 8

Syracuse, Kan. 64, Walsh 5

The Classical Academy 42, Harrison 13

Thompson Valley 65, Skyline High School 15

University 51, The Academy 37

Valley 56, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 15

Burns Winter Classic=

Burns, Wyo. 62, Arvada 4

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

