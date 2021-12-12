GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 52, Union Colony Preparatory School 22
Basalt 57, Pinnacle 17
Bennett 48, Stargate School 13
Berthoud 70, Greeley West 22
Bethune 40, Hanover 23
Branson/Kim 46, Sierra Grande 23
Briggsdale 58, Arickaree/Woodlin 23
Brighton 39, Peak to Peak 30
Broomfield 56, Sierra 30
Brush 77, Mitchell 37
Burlington 45, Norton, Kan. 43
Caprock Academy 57, Dolores 20
Carbon, Utah 44, FMHS 37
Cedaredge 67, Ridgway 6
Centennial 54, James Irwin Charter School 26
Cheyenne Mountain 42, Standley Lake 29
Colorado Academy 56, Prairie View 35
Columbine 53, Ralston Valley 45
Cotopaxi 39, Primero 1
Crowley County 42, Florence 28
D'Evelyn 52, Arvada West 44
Denver East 54, Mountain Vista 41
Denver South 57, Severance 46
Denver West 48, Far Northeast 42
Doherty 65, Dakota Ridge 32
Dove Creek 42, North Park 33
Durango 51, Bear Creek 26
Elbert 39, Flagler 22
Elkhart, Kan. 57, Eads 21
Falcon 35, Weld Central 14
Fort Collins 60, John F. Kennedy 27
Fossil Ridge 65, Loveland 30
Fountain-Fort Carson 50, Pueblo South 31
Frederick 58, Thomas Jefferson 51
Frontier Academy 58, Windsor Charter 37
Gilpin County 52, Platte Canyon 30
Glenwood Springs 44, Montrose High School 36
Grand Junction Central 54, Castle View 47, OT
Grand Valley 47, Buena Vista 22
Green Mountain 58, Durango 32
Green Mountain 84, Widefield High School 29
Haxtun 55, Caliche 47
Heritage 45, Sand Creek 43
Ignacio 57, Crested Butte 18
J.K. Mullen 66, Palmer Ridge 38
Kit Carson 32, Idalia 31
Lakewood 68, Rocky Mountain 56
Legacy 52, Palisade 22
Lewis-Palmer 52, Bear Creek 22
Lewis-Palmer 61, Palmer 60
Liberal, Kan. 90, Coronado 15
Liberty 55, Douglas County 46
Manitou Springs 53, Alamosa 45
McClave 52, Greeley County, Kan. 21
Mead 50, North Fork 40
Merino 38, Simla 31
Monarch 50, Littleton 46
Mountain Range 64, Highland 57
Nucla 34, South Park 22
Pagosa Springs 35, Salida 12
Palmer 62, Gateway 38
Peyton 43, Denver Christian 32
Platte Valley 46, The Vanguard School 38
Ponderosa 41, Grand Junction 8
Regis Jesuit 61, Fairview 31
Rocky Ford 42, Holly 35
Rocky Mountain 56, Boulder 35
Rye 59, Pueblo Central 20
Sargent 43, Lake County 10
Skyview def. Fort Lupton, forfeit
Soroco 32, Cheraw 21
South Baca 33, Las Animas 20
St. Mary's Academy 47, Denver North 40
Stratton 66, Calhan 8
Syracuse, Kan. 64, Walsh 5
The Classical Academy 42, Harrison 13
Thompson Valley 65, Skyline High School 15
University 51, The Academy 37
Valley 56, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 15
Burns Winter Classic=
Burns, Wyo. 62, Arvada 4
