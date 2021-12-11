BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basalt 70, The Academy 62
Briggsdale 49, Prairie 48
Broomfield 60, Arapahoe 57
Coal Ridge 59, Glenwood Springs 48
Colby, Kan. 56, Burlington 51
Colorado Academy 65, Grand Junction Central 62
Dayspring Christian Academy 52, Estes Park 49
Denver Christian 52, Peyton 47
Denver North 70, DSST: College View 17
Durango 45, Littleton 44
Faith Christian 57, Roaring Fork 28
Florence 61, Crowley County 54
Granada 56, Stanton County, Kan. 26
Grand Valley 87, Bayfield 62
J.K. Mullen 73, Thomas Jefferson 59
La Junta 54, Del Norte 42
Longmont Christian 65, Hayden 48
Loveland Classical 59, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 42
Mancos 62, Longmont Christian 42
Manitou Springs 59, Alamosa 40
Montrose High School 62, Moffat County 32
Mountain Range 64, Northfield 55
Palmer Ridge 63, Canon City 56
Prairie View 56, Thornton 40
Primero 39, Cotopaxi 34
Pueblo Central 85, Falcon 60
Pueblo County 73, Pomona 63
Pueblo East 75, Regis Groff 61
Rangely 62, Nucla 32
Ridgway 62, Cedaredge 60
Sierra Grande 58, Branson/Kim 43
Simla 48, Merino 42
Standley Lake 63, Peak to Peak 46
Stargate School 46, Prospect Ridge Academy 43
Syracuse, Kan. 62, Walsh 5
Thomas MacLaren 74, Fountain Valley School 48
Thompson Valley 62, Skyline High School 46
ThunderRidge 81, Fossil Ridge 68
Vista PEAK 69, Elizabeth 54
Westminster 82, Abraham Lincoln 23
