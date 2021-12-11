BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basalt 70, The Academy 62

Briggsdale 49, Prairie 48

Broomfield 60, Arapahoe 57

Coal Ridge 59, Glenwood Springs 48

Colby, Kan. 56, Burlington 51

Colorado Academy 65, Grand Junction Central 62

Dayspring Christian Academy 52, Estes Park 49

Denver Christian 52, Peyton 47

Denver North 70, DSST: College View 17

Durango 45, Littleton 44

Faith Christian 57, Roaring Fork 28

Florence 61, Crowley County 54

Granada 56, Stanton County, Kan. 26

Grand Valley 87, Bayfield 62

J.K. Mullen 73, Thomas Jefferson 59

La Junta 54, Del Norte 42

Longmont Christian 65, Hayden 48

Loveland Classical 59, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 42

Mancos 62, Longmont Christian 42

Manitou Springs 59, Alamosa 40

Montrose High School 62, Moffat County 32

Mountain Range 64, Northfield 55

Palmer Ridge 63, Canon City 56

Prairie View 56, Thornton 40

Primero 39, Cotopaxi 34

Pueblo Central 85, Falcon 60

Pueblo County 73, Pomona 63

Pueblo East 75, Regis Groff 61

Rangely 62, Nucla 32

Ridgway 62, Cedaredge 60

Sierra Grande 58, Branson/Kim 43

Simla 48, Merino 42

Standley Lake 63, Peak to Peak 46

Stargate School 46, Prospect Ridge Academy 43

Syracuse, Kan. 62, Walsh 5

Thomas MacLaren 74, Fountain Valley School 48

Thompson Valley 62, Skyline High School 46

ThunderRidge 81, Fossil Ridge 68

Vista PEAK 69, Elizabeth 54

Westminster 82, Abraham Lincoln 23

