BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 70, Wes-Del 42

Avon 68, Mooresville 54

Barr-Reeve 52, Clay City 32

Batesville 69, Jac-Cen-Del 59

Beech Grove 85, Phalen 42

Benton Central 66, Crawfordsville 46

Blue River 51, Shenandoah 42

Borden 44, Shoals 36

Carmel 64, Grant, Ill. 36

Cass 65, Southwood 44

Center Grove 49, Franklin Central 46

Chesterton 78, Elkhart 44

Columbus North 52, Seymour 40

Cowan 65, Hagerstown 55

Delphi 72, N. White 41

Delta 44, Connersville 41

Eastside 50, DeKalb 41

Edinburgh 65, Indian Creek 55

Fishers 70, LaPorte 55

Frankton 30, Lapel 25

Fremont 66, Lakewood Park 52

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 47, S. Adams 14

Goshen 50, Fairfield 41

Greencastle 54, Cloverdale 38

Greenwood 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 46

Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Ritter 50

Hammond Central 75, Bosco 65

Heritage 54, Whitko 49

Heritage Hills 67, N. Harrison 63

Hobart 51, River Forest 43

Huntington North 55, Mississinewa 29

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Zionsville 54

Indpls Cathedral 95, Jeffersonville 45

Knightstown 64, Waldron 49

Knox 58, Morgan Twp. 44

Lafayette Jeff 75, Indpls Metro 37

Lakeland 71, E. Noble 59

Lawrence North 54, Indpls Attucks 37

Lebanon 64, Kankakee Valley 47

Leo 74, Ft. Wayne South 67, OT

Linton 76, Northview 44

Marion 81, New Castle 70

Michigan City 82, Michigan City Marquette 62

Morristown 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 59, OT

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 69, Covenant Christian 49

Munster 65, Portage 51

N. Newton 47, Winamac 41

New Albany 44, Bloomington South 43

New Washington 67, Madison Shawe 31

Noblesville 72, Columbus East 43

NorthWood 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31

Northeastern 57, Monroe Central 28

Northfield 55, Eastbrook 49

Northridge 63, Westview 61

Northwestern 55, Eastern (Greentown) 44

Oak Hill 68, Manchester 43

Orleans 64, Crothersville 41

Plainfield 75, Tri-West 59

Prairie Hts. 52, Garrett 50

Providence Cristo Rey 63, Riverton Parke 52

Richmond 56, Jay Co. 43

S. Bend Clay 84, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29

S. Bend Washington 70, Lake Central 67

S. Ripley 74, Rising Sun 52

Seton Catholic 63, Centerville 43

Shakamak 61, Vincennes Rivet 48

Southmont 59, Sheridan 43

Sullivan 64, Eastern (Greene) 24

Switzerland Co. 89, Austin 70

Taylor 73, Maconaquah 68

Tippecanoe Valley 40, LaVille 30

Triton Central 63, Shelbyville 60

University 58, Indpls Shortridge 38

W. Noble 61, Bethany Christian 40

Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 59

Wapahani 45, Pendleton Hts. 36

Warsaw 67, Columbia City 55

Wawasee 56, Angola 44

Western 57, Twin Lakes 28

Western Boone 53, Rossville 42

Westfield 47, Kokomo 39

Woodlan 62, Bellmont 48

Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Scecina 68, Cambridge City 43

First Round=

Cambridge City 79, Crosspointe Christian Academy 60

Indpls Scecina 70, Indiana Deaf 25

Third Place=

Crosspointe Christian Academy 81, Indiana Deaf 35

Lakeshore Classic=

Gary West 68, Calumet 30

Loogootee Tournament=

Championship=

Evansville Christian 60, Loogootee 51

Round 1=

Evansville Christian 77, Liberty Christian 60

Loogootee 75, Ev. Day 46

Third Place=

Ev. Day 74, Liberty Christian 72

Ohio Valley Shootout=

Brownsburg 65, W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 45

Camden Preble Shawnee, Ohio 45, Heritage Christian 41

Cin. Woodward, Ohio 75, Indpls Tindley 60

Rose-Hulman Shootout=

Bloomfield 82, Mitchell 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, N. Vermillion 49, 2OT

N. Daviess 57, Terre Haute North 46

Parke Heritage 65, Owen Valley 49

S. Knox 56, Evansville Harrison 50

Terre Haute South 52, Martinsville 48

W. Vigo 47, S. Vermillion 43

Schlarman (Ill.) Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 67, Covington 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lanesville vs. Corydon, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

