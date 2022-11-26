BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 70, Wes-Del 42
Avon 68, Mooresville 54
Barr-Reeve 52, Clay City 32
Batesville 69, Jac-Cen-Del 59
Beech Grove 85, Phalen 42
Benton Central 66, Crawfordsville 46
Blue River 51, Shenandoah 42
Borden 44, Shoals 36
Carmel 64, Grant, Ill. 36
Cass 65, Southwood 44
Center Grove 49, Franklin Central 46
Chesterton 78, Elkhart 44
Columbus North 52, Seymour 40
Cowan 65, Hagerstown 55
Delphi 72, N. White 41
Delta 44, Connersville 41
Eastside 50, DeKalb 41
Edinburgh 65, Indian Creek 55
Fishers 70, LaPorte 55
Frankton 30, Lapel 25
Fremont 66, Lakewood Park 52
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 47, S. Adams 14
Goshen 50, Fairfield 41
Greencastle 54, Cloverdale 38
Greenwood 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 46
Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Ritter 50
Hammond Central 75, Bosco 65
Heritage 54, Whitko 49
Heritage Hills 67, N. Harrison 63
Hobart 51, River Forest 43
Huntington North 55, Mississinewa 29
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Zionsville 54
Indpls Cathedral 95, Jeffersonville 45
Knightstown 64, Waldron 49
Knox 58, Morgan Twp. 44
Lafayette Jeff 75, Indpls Metro 37
Lakeland 71, E. Noble 59
Lawrence North 54, Indpls Attucks 37
Lebanon 64, Kankakee Valley 47
Leo 74, Ft. Wayne South 67, OT
Linton 76, Northview 44
Marion 81, New Castle 70
Michigan City 82, Michigan City Marquette 62
Morristown 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 59, OT
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 69, Covenant Christian 49
Munster 65, Portage 51
N. Newton 47, Winamac 41
New Albany 44, Bloomington South 43
New Washington 67, Madison Shawe 31
Noblesville 72, Columbus East 43
NorthWood 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31
Northeastern 57, Monroe Central 28
Northfield 55, Eastbrook 49
Northridge 63, Westview 61
Northwestern 55, Eastern (Greentown) 44
Oak Hill 68, Manchester 43
Orleans 64, Crothersville 41
Plainfield 75, Tri-West 59
Prairie Hts. 52, Garrett 50
Providence Cristo Rey 63, Riverton Parke 52
Richmond 56, Jay Co. 43
S. Bend Clay 84, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29
S. Bend Washington 70, Lake Central 67
S. Ripley 74, Rising Sun 52
Seton Catholic 63, Centerville 43
Shakamak 61, Vincennes Rivet 48
Southmont 59, Sheridan 43
Sullivan 64, Eastern (Greene) 24
Switzerland Co. 89, Austin 70
Taylor 73, Maconaquah 68
Tippecanoe Valley 40, LaVille 30
Triton Central 63, Shelbyville 60
University 58, Indpls Shortridge 38
W. Noble 61, Bethany Christian 40
Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 59
Wapahani 45, Pendleton Hts. 36
Warsaw 67, Columbia City 55
Wawasee 56, Angola 44
Western 57, Twin Lakes 28
Western Boone 53, Rossville 42
Westfield 47, Kokomo 39
Woodlan 62, Bellmont 48
Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament=
Championship=
Indpls Scecina 68, Cambridge City 43
First Round=
Cambridge City 79, Crosspointe Christian Academy 60
Indpls Scecina 70, Indiana Deaf 25
Third Place=
Crosspointe Christian Academy 81, Indiana Deaf 35
Lakeshore Classic=
Gary West 68, Calumet 30
Loogootee Tournament=
Championship=
Evansville Christian 60, Loogootee 51
Round 1=
Evansville Christian 77, Liberty Christian 60
Loogootee 75, Ev. Day 46
Third Place=
Ev. Day 74, Liberty Christian 72
Ohio Valley Shootout=
Brownsburg 65, W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 45
Camden Preble Shawnee, Ohio 45, Heritage Christian 41
Cin. Woodward, Ohio 75, Indpls Tindley 60
Rose-Hulman Shootout=
Bloomfield 82, Mitchell 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, N. Vermillion 49, 2OT
N. Daviess 57, Terre Haute North 46
Parke Heritage 65, Owen Valley 49
S. Knox 56, Evansville Harrison 50
Terre Haute South 52, Martinsville 48
W. Vigo 47, S. Vermillion 43
Schlarman (Ill.) Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 67, Covington 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lanesville vs. Corydon, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.