BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 52, Roberts 37

Alberton-Superior 49, Noxon 46

Bainville 70, Brockton 34

Belt 58, Centerville 47

Box Elder 71, Turner 57

Bridger 60, Roberts 56

Broadview-Lavina 89, Northern Cheyenne 30

Browning 67, Ronan 54

Butte 58, Helena 49

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55, Sunburst 29

Cut Bank 75, Harlem 54

Dodson 64, Nashua 49

Fairfield 58, Shelby 57

Fairview 65, Culbertson 43

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 66, Mon-Dak, N.D. 33

Gardiner 43, Shields Valley 41

Harrison-Willow Creek 63, Ennis 34

Jefferson (Boulder) 75, Choteau 41

Lockwood 53, Glendive 45

Melstone 47, Custer-Hysham 31

Miles City 66, Laurel 49

Missoula Hellgate 54, Kalispell Flathead 43

Missoula Loyola 48, Bigfork 37

North Star 51, Conrad 43

Park City 71, Plenty Coups 39

Plentywood 58, Richey-Lambert 34

Savage 42, Circle 41

Seeley-Swan 49, Valley Christian 39

Shepherd 47, Forsyth 44

Simms 75, Dutton-Brady 50

St. Regis 62, Two Eagle River 52

Wibaux 56, Terry 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Timber vs. Whitehall, ppd.

Butte Central vs. Corvallis, ppd.

Havre vs. Lewistown (Fergus), ppd.

Hot Springs vs. Clark Fork, ppd.

Huntley Project vs. Red Lodge, ppd.

Libby vs. Frenchtown, ppd.

Plevna vs. Broadus, ppd.

Poplar vs. Lame Deer, ppd.

Thompson Falls vs. Anaconda, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

