BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 52, Roberts 37
Alberton-Superior 49, Noxon 46
Bainville 70, Brockton 34
Belt 58, Centerville 47
Box Elder 71, Turner 57
Bridger 60, Roberts 56
Broadview-Lavina 89, Northern Cheyenne 30
Browning 67, Ronan 54
Butte 58, Helena 49
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55, Sunburst 29
Cut Bank 75, Harlem 54
Dodson 64, Nashua 49
Fairfield 58, Shelby 57
Fairview 65, Culbertson 43
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 66, Mon-Dak, N.D. 33
Gardiner 43, Shields Valley 41
Harrison-Willow Creek 63, Ennis 34
Jefferson (Boulder) 75, Choteau 41
Lockwood 53, Glendive 45
Melstone 47, Custer-Hysham 31
Miles City 66, Laurel 49
Missoula Hellgate 54, Kalispell Flathead 43
Missoula Loyola 48, Bigfork 37
North Star 51, Conrad 43
Park City 71, Plenty Coups 39
Plentywood 58, Richey-Lambert 34
Savage 42, Circle 41
Seeley-Swan 49, Valley Christian 39
Shepherd 47, Forsyth 44
Simms 75, Dutton-Brady 50
St. Regis 62, Two Eagle River 52
Wibaux 56, Terry 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Timber vs. Whitehall, ppd.
Butte Central vs. Corvallis, ppd.
Havre vs. Lewistown (Fergus), ppd.
Hot Springs vs. Clark Fork, ppd.
Huntley Project vs. Red Lodge, ppd.
Libby vs. Frenchtown, ppd.
Plevna vs. Broadus, ppd.
Poplar vs. Lame Deer, ppd.
Thompson Falls vs. Anaconda, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
