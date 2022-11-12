Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
PREP FOOTBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class 11AAA=
Championship=
Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Harrisburg 21
Class 11AA=
Pierre 35, Tea Area 20
