BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 68, Casstown Miami E. 49
Aurora 69, Chardon 64
Bellevue, Wash. 60, Willard 55
Beloit W. Branch 57, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55
Bishop Watterson 48, Cols. St. Charles 35
Bluffton 55, Pandora-Gilboa 45
Bucyrus Wynford 68, Bucyrus 61
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Bellaire 46
Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Louisville Aquinas 40
Carrollton 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 49
Castalia Margaretta 64, Old Fort 63
Cedarville 46, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 35
Centerville 63, Cin. Moeller 35
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Frankfort Adena 50
Cin. Hughes 51, Cin. West Clermont 43
Cin. Madeira 72, Cin. Seven Hills 39
Circleville Logan Elm 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 45
Clyde 69, Sandusky 64
Columbus Grove 55, Continental 37
Day. Carroll 46, Urbana 45
Defiance 56, Napoleon 50
Defiance Ayersville 61, Pettisville 38
Dola Hardin Northern 41, Arlington 38
E. Liverpool 78, St. Clairsville 72
Eastlake North 55, Painesville Harvey 47
Elmore Woodmore 51, Tontogany Otsego 41
Erie McDowell, Pa. 50, Youngs. Mooney 44
Fitch 65, Campbell Memorial 54
Franklin Co., Ind. 74, Oxford Talawanda 53
Ft. Recovery 72, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Andrews Osborne Academy 55
Gibsonburg 55, Kansas Lakota 47
Hannibal River 55, Malvern 50
Harrod Allen E. 74, Kenton 42
Holgate 51, Ft. Jennings 45
Huron 55, Vermilion 36
Ironton 63, Proctorville Fairland 61, OT
Jefferson County Christian 49, Portersville Christian, Pa. 39
Lakeside Danbury 46, New Riegel 43
Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 60
Lexington 85, Galion 51
Liberty Center 62, Sherwood Fairview 35
Lima Bath 44, Bryan 37
Lowellville 55, McDonald 40
Lyndhurst Brush 74, Cle. John Adams 28
Martins Ferry 49, Richmond Edison 34
McComb 66, Morral Ridgedale 50
McConnelsville Morgan 77, Hebron Lakewood 45
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Coldwater 58
Medina 67, Mentor 61
Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 23
Miller City 85, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Minford 58, Portsmouth W. 37
Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Lynchburg-Clay 61
Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Hillsboro 45
N. Can. Hoover 50, Cle. St. Ignatius 48
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Carey 43
New Bremen 75, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 66
New Hope Christian 70, Liberty Christian Academy 53
New Paris National Trail 59, Day. Miami Valley 28
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Attica Seneca E. 46
Newton Falls 48, Garrettsville Garfield 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Rossford 45
Ottoville 64, Ada 40
Pemberville Eastwood 58, Port Clinton 54
Pickerington Cent. 86, Cols. Africentric 54
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
Richmond Hts. 91, Ashtabula Edgewood 54
Sandusky Perkins 46, Oak Harbor 44
Sandusky St. Mary 47, Fremont St. Joseph 40
Sebring McKinley 52, Ashtabula St. John 40
Southeastern 52, Chillicothe Unioto 41
Southington Chalker 60, Mantua Crestwood 26
Spencerville 68, New Knoxville 35
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 59, Cin. Wyoming 52
St. Henry 49, Celina 43
Tiffin Calvert 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40
Tiffin Columbian 59, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49
Tol. Whitmer 76, Cols. DeSales 59
W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Milford 35
Warren Harding 61, Youngs. Chaney High School 50
Warren JFK 75, Cortland Lakeview 60
Washington C.H. 49, Blanchester 27
Wauseon 48, Holland Springfield 45
Westlake 83, Chardon NDCL 71
Williamsport Westfall 69, Chillicothe Huntington 52
Windham 61, Warren Champion 30
Wooster Triway 64, Apple Creek Waynedale 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/