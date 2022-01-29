BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 68, Casstown Miami E. 49

Aurora 69, Chardon 64

Bellevue, Wash. 60, Willard 55

Beloit W. Branch 57, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55

Bishop Watterson 48, Cols. St. Charles 35

Bluffton 55, Pandora-Gilboa 45

Bucyrus Wynford 68, Bucyrus 61

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Bellaire 46

Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Louisville Aquinas 40

Carrollton 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 49

Castalia Margaretta 64, Old Fort 63

Cedarville 46, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 35

Centerville 63, Cin. Moeller 35

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Frankfort Adena 50

Cin. Hughes 51, Cin. West Clermont 43

Cin. Madeira 72, Cin. Seven Hills 39

Circleville Logan Elm 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

Clyde 69, Sandusky 64

Columbus Grove 55, Continental 37

Day. Carroll 46, Urbana 45

Defiance 56, Napoleon 50

Defiance Ayersville 61, Pettisville 38

Dola Hardin Northern 41, Arlington 38

E. Liverpool 78, St. Clairsville 72

Eastlake North 55, Painesville Harvey 47

Elmore Woodmore 51, Tontogany Otsego 41

Erie McDowell, Pa. 50, Youngs. Mooney 44

Fitch 65, Campbell Memorial 54

Franklin Co., Ind. 74, Oxford Talawanda 53

Ft. Recovery 72, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Andrews Osborne Academy 55

Gibsonburg 55, Kansas Lakota 47

Hannibal River 55, Malvern 50

Harrod Allen E. 74, Kenton 42

Holgate 51, Ft. Jennings 45

Huron 55, Vermilion 36

Ironton 63, Proctorville Fairland 61, OT

Jefferson County Christian 49, Portersville Christian, Pa. 39

Lakeside Danbury 46, New Riegel 43

Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 60

Lexington 85, Galion 51

Liberty Center 62, Sherwood Fairview 35

Lima Bath 44, Bryan 37

Lowellville 55, McDonald 40

Lyndhurst Brush 74, Cle. John Adams 28

Martins Ferry 49, Richmond Edison 34

McComb 66, Morral Ridgedale 50

McConnelsville Morgan 77, Hebron Lakewood 45

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Coldwater 58

Medina 67, Mentor 61

Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 23

Miller City 85, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Minford 58, Portsmouth W. 37

Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Lynchburg-Clay 61

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Hillsboro 45

N. Can. Hoover 50, Cle. St. Ignatius 48

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Carey 43

New Bremen 75, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 66

New Hope Christian 70, Liberty Christian Academy 53

New Paris National Trail 59, Day. Miami Valley 28

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Attica Seneca E. 46

Newton Falls 48, Garrettsville Garfield 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Rossford 45

Ottoville 64, Ada 40

Pemberville Eastwood 58, Port Clinton 54

Pickerington Cent. 86, Cols. Africentric 54

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Richmond Hts. 91, Ashtabula Edgewood 54

Sandusky Perkins 46, Oak Harbor 44

Sandusky St. Mary 47, Fremont St. Joseph 40

Sebring McKinley 52, Ashtabula St. John 40

Southeastern 52, Chillicothe Unioto 41

Southington Chalker 60, Mantua Crestwood 26

Spencerville 68, New Knoxville 35

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 59, Cin. Wyoming 52

St. Henry 49, Celina 43

Tiffin Calvert 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Tiffin Columbian 59, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49

Tol. Whitmer 76, Cols. DeSales 59

W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Milford 35

Warren Harding 61, Youngs. Chaney High School 50

Warren JFK 75, Cortland Lakeview 60

Washington C.H. 49, Blanchester 27

Wauseon 48, Holland Springfield 45

Westlake 83, Chardon NDCL 71

Williamsport Westfall 69, Chillicothe Huntington 52

Windham 61, Warren Champion 30

Wooster Triway 64, Apple Creek Waynedale 63

