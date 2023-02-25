GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
Districts=
Bennett 52, Jefferson 37
Fowler 45, Hoehne 42
Front Range Baptist 39, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 19
Highland 42, Brush 30
Holly 47, Crowley County 44
Merino 55, Akron 31
Peyton 53, Fountain Valley School 36
Platte Canyon 37, Lake County 23
Platte Valley 51, Strasburg 32
Sangre De Cristo 54, Sierra Grande 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.