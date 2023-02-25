GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

Districts=

Bennett 52, Jefferson 37

Fowler 45, Hoehne 42

Front Range Baptist 39, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 19

Highland 42, Brush 30

Holly 47, Crowley County 44

Merino 55, Akron 31

Peyton 53, Fountain Valley School 36

Platte Canyon 37, Lake County 23

Platte Valley 51, Strasburg 32

Sangre De Cristo 54, Sierra Grande 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

