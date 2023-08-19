PREP FOOTBALL=

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 42, Northwestern 35

Colquitt County, Ga. 48, Dutch Fork 21

James F. Byrnes 24, Cornelius Hough, N.C. 9

