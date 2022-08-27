PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Converse Judson 46, SA Johnson 43, OT
¶ Fort Bend Elkins 41, Houston Bellaire 0
¶ Rockwall 34, Cedar Hill 12
¶ Smithson Valley 14, SA Reagan 13
¶ Temple 17, McKinney 10
¶ Tomball Memorial 43, Houston Langham Creek 16
CLASS 5A=
¶ Everman 40, Haltom 14
CLASS 4A=
¶ Lubbock Estacado 28, Midland Greenwood 24
¶ Raymondville 21, Rio Hondo 13
¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 45, FW Dunbar 19
CLASS 1A=
¶ Chillicothe 67, Darrouzett 18
¶ Knox City 54, Strawn 8
¶ Lamesa Klondike 68, Crowell 20
¶ Silverton 62, Petersburg 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 43, Gainesville 12
¶ EP Cathedral 39, Hot Springs, N.M. 12
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 68, Austin TSD 0
OTHER=
¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 42, Dallas Lakehill 24
¶ McDade 54, Killeen Memorial Christian 6
¶ Plano Coram Deo 57, Calvert 12
