PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Converse Judson 46, SA Johnson 43, OT

¶ Fort Bend Elkins 41, Houston Bellaire 0

¶ Rockwall 34, Cedar Hill 12

¶ Smithson Valley 14, SA Reagan 13

¶ Temple 17, McKinney 10

¶ Tomball Memorial 43, Houston Langham Creek 16

CLASS 5A=

¶ Everman 40, Haltom 14

CLASS 4A=

¶ Lubbock Estacado 28, Midland Greenwood 24

¶ Raymondville 21, Rio Hondo 13

¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 45, FW Dunbar 19

CLASS 1A=

¶ Chillicothe 67, Darrouzett 18

¶ Knox City 54, Strawn 8

¶ Lamesa Klondike 68, Crowell 20

¶ Silverton 62, Petersburg 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 43, Gainesville 12

¶ EP Cathedral 39, Hot Springs, N.M. 12

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 68, Austin TSD 0

OTHER=

¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 42, Dallas Lakehill 24

¶ McDade 54, Killeen Memorial Christian 6

¶ Plano Coram Deo 57, Calvert 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you