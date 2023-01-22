GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 60, Mohave Valley River Valley 20

Ash Fork 37, El Capitan 30

Chandler Valley Christian 46, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 31

Chinle 68, Ganado 44

Coolidge 58, Globe 22

Fredonia 53, Seligman 9

Gilbert Christian 53, Florence 36

Heber Mogollon 60, Winkelman Hayden 17

Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 40

Kingman 37, Odyssey Institute 26

Kingman Academy of Learning 37, Odyssey Institute 26

Patagonia 52, Kearny Ray 27

Perry 61, Phoenix Xavier 53

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 49

Phoenix Bourgade 45, Fountain Hills 39

Phoenix Desert Vista 61, Corona Del Sol 33

Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Winslow 49

Rock Point 67, Red Mesa 29

Safford 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 26

Scottsdale Christian 71, Chino Valley 42

St. Michael 74, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 19

Tombstone 31, Duncan 17

Tucson Desert Christian 35, San Manuel 15

Whiteriver Alchesay 44, Tuba City 42

Wickenburg 41, Northwest Christian 37

Williams 76, Grand Canyon 44

Yuma Catholic 62, Tonopah Valley 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you