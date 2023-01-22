GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 60, Mohave Valley River Valley 20
Ash Fork 37, El Capitan 30
Chandler Valley Christian 46, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 31
Chinle 68, Ganado 44
Coolidge 58, Globe 22
Fredonia 53, Seligman 9
Gilbert Christian 53, Florence 36
Heber Mogollon 60, Winkelman Hayden 17
Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 40
Kingman 37, Odyssey Institute 26
Kingman Academy of Learning 37, Odyssey Institute 26
Patagonia 52, Kearny Ray 27
Perry 61, Phoenix Xavier 53
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 49
Phoenix Bourgade 45, Fountain Hills 39
Phoenix Desert Vista 61, Corona Del Sol 33
Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Winslow 49
Rock Point 67, Red Mesa 29
Safford 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 26
Scottsdale Christian 71, Chino Valley 42
St. Michael 74, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 19
Tombstone 31, Duncan 17
Tucson Desert Christian 35, San Manuel 15
Whiteriver Alchesay 44, Tuba City 42
Wickenburg 41, Northwest Christian 37
Williams 76, Grand Canyon 44
Yuma Catholic 62, Tonopah Valley 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
