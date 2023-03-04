BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchard Montabella 81, Beal City 66
Detroit University Prep A&S 51, Taylor Trillium Academy 46
Ferndale 80, Edison PSA 64
Lincoln-Alcona 46, Charlton Heston 42
Morley-Stanwood 59, Lakeview 35
Napoleon 43, East Jackson 29
Pellston 69, Johannesburg-Lewiston 58
Richmond 58, Imlay City 54
Waterford Mott 69, South Lyon East 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
