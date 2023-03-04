BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchard Montabella 81, Beal City 66

Detroit University Prep A&S 51, Taylor Trillium Academy 46

Ferndale 80, Edison PSA 64

Lincoln-Alcona 46, Charlton Heston 42

Morley-Stanwood 59, Lakeview 35

Napoleon 43, East Jackson 29

Pellston 69, Johannesburg-Lewiston 58

Richmond 58, Imlay City 54

Waterford Mott 69, South Lyon East 65

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

