GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Regional=

2A East=

Consolation Semifinal=

Glenrock 49, Lusk 35

Tongue River 39, Pine Bluffs 37

2A West=

Championship=

Rocky Mountain 58, Wyoming Indian 44

Consolation Semifinal=

Riverside 43, Wind River 31

St. Stephens 49, Big Piney 44

Third Place=

Riverside 59, St. Stephens 47

1A East=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hulett 44, Lingle-Fort Laramie 38

Kaycee 45, Hanna-Elk Mountain 24

1A West=

Consolation Semifinal=

Little Snake River 54, Encampment 31

Saratoga 35, Farson-Eden 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

