GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Regional=
2A East=
Consolation Semifinal=
Glenrock 49, Lusk 35
Tongue River 39, Pine Bluffs 37
2A West=
Championship=
Rocky Mountain 58, Wyoming Indian 44
Consolation Semifinal=
Riverside 43, Wind River 31
St. Stephens 49, Big Piney 44
Third Place=
Riverside 59, St. Stephens 47
1A East=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hulett 44, Lingle-Fort Laramie 38
Kaycee 45, Hanna-Elk Mountain 24
1A West=
Consolation Semifinal=
Little Snake River 54, Encampment 31
Saratoga 35, Farson-Eden 28
