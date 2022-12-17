BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amory, Miss. 43, Northside 39
Austin 74, Central-Phenix City 65
B.T. Washington 55, Beauregard 43
Bob Jones 77, Gadsden 47
Macon-East 57, Ezekiel Academy 29
Midfield 78, Marion County 56
Russellville 73, Brooks 45
Trinity Presbyterian 60, LAMP 49
West Morgan 75, Etowah 39
Williamson 66, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
