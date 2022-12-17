BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amory, Miss. 43, Northside 39

Austin 74, Central-Phenix City 65

B.T. Washington 55, Beauregard 43

Bob Jones 77, Gadsden 47

Macon-East 57, Ezekiel Academy 29

Midfield 78, Marion County 56

Russellville 73, Brooks 45

Trinity Presbyterian 60, LAMP 49

West Morgan 75, Etowah 39

Williamson 66, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you