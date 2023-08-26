PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 30, Argenta-Oreana 18
Amundsen 7, Niles North 6
Arcola 34, Nokomis 16
Belleville East 24, Collinsville 21
Belleville West 33, Mascoutah 28
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 60, St. Anne 30
Chicago (Goode) 36, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 6
Chicago Christian 35, Chicago Sullivan 0
Chicago Little Village 14, Bowen 8
Chicago Phoenix Academy 30, Maria 26
Dakota 48, Fisher 12
Danville Schlarman 52, Peoria Quest 22
Dupo 41, Riverdale 0
Fenwick 34, OPRF 13
Gateway, Mo. 42, East Alton-Wood River 0
Glenbard West 7, Marist 6
Glenbrook North 29, Chicago (Lane) 0
Johnsburg 25, Woodstock North 12
Lincoln 41, Springfield Lanphier 8
Lincoln-Way East 52, Kenwood 12
Lindblom 30, Richards 0
Martinsville 22, Milford 14
Mather 28, Curie 0
O'Fallon 54, Granite City 9
Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Simeon 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
