PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 30, Argenta-Oreana 18

Amundsen 7, Niles North 6

Arcola 34, Nokomis 16

Belleville East 24, Collinsville 21

Belleville West 33, Mascoutah 28

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 60, St. Anne 30

Chicago (Goode) 36, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 6

Chicago Christian 35, Chicago Sullivan 0

Chicago Little Village 14, Bowen 8

Chicago Phoenix Academy 30, Maria 26

Dakota 48, Fisher 12

Danville Schlarman 52, Peoria Quest 22

Dupo 41, Riverdale 0

Fenwick 34, OPRF 13

Gateway, Mo. 42, East Alton-Wood River 0

Glenbard West 7, Marist 6

Glenbrook North 29, Chicago (Lane) 0

Johnsburg 25, Woodstock North 12

Lincoln 41, Springfield Lanphier 8

Lincoln-Way East 52, Kenwood 12

Lindblom 30, Richards 0

Martinsville 22, Milford 14

Mather 28, Curie 0

O'Fallon 54, Granite City 9

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Simeon 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you