BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta 71, Pike Co. Central 68
Bowling Green 61, McCracken County (Paducah) 48
Calvary Christian 76, Lou. Portland Christian 42
Collins 58, Simon Kenton 54
Cooper 60, Bracken Co. 43
Corbin 84, Garrard Co. 43
Dawson Springs 50, Frederick Fraize 42
Greenup Co. 57, Menifee Co. 55
Greenwood 50, Campbellsville 40
Hopkins Co. Central 80, Whitesville Trinity 65
Jenkins 82, Rose Hill Christian 59
Lou. St. Xavier 79, North Hardin 60
Lou. Trinity 64, Lou. Christian Academy 56
Newport 69, Cin. Aiken, Ohio 48
Oldham County 60, Owen Co. 50
Trinity Christian 61, Cornerstone Christian 46
Villa Madonna 45, RULH, Ohio 42
Western Hills 71, Scott 65
Whitefield Academy 87, Cov. Latin 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
