BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 71, Pike Co. Central 68

Bowling Green 61, McCracken County (Paducah) 48

Calvary Christian 76, Lou. Portland Christian 42

Collins 58, Simon Kenton 54

Cooper 60, Bracken Co. 43

Corbin 84, Garrard Co. 43

Dawson Springs 50, Frederick Fraize 42

Greenup Co. 57, Menifee Co. 55

Greenwood 50, Campbellsville 40

Hopkins Co. Central 80, Whitesville Trinity 65

Jenkins 82, Rose Hill Christian 59

Lou. St. Xavier 79, North Hardin 60

Lou. Trinity 64, Lou. Christian Academy 56

Newport 69, Cin. Aiken, Ohio 48

Oldham County 60, Owen Co. 50

Trinity Christian 61, Cornerstone Christian 46

Villa Madonna 45, RULH, Ohio 42

Western Hills 71, Scott 65

Whitefield Academy 87, Cov. Latin 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you