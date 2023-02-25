BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Bryce Valley 68, Altamont 62

Green River def. Diamond Ranch, forfeit

Monticello 74, Telos School 41

Pinnacle 61, Dugway 30

Tintic 80, Monument Valley 56

Whitehorse 84, Intermountain Christian 71

Class 2A=

Championship=

Parowan 56, Kanab 53

Fifth Place=

Enterprise 63, Millard 36

Third Place=

Duchesne 70, American Heritage 64

Class 3A=

Championship=

Manti 88, Juab 58

Fifth Place=

Richfield 69, Morgan 60

Class 4A=

Championship=

Sky View 52, Dixie 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you