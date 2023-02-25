BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
First Round=
Bryce Valley 68, Altamont 62
Green River def. Diamond Ranch, forfeit
Monticello 74, Telos School 41
Pinnacle 61, Dugway 30
Tintic 80, Monument Valley 56
Whitehorse 84, Intermountain Christian 71
Class 2A=
Championship=
Parowan 56, Kanab 53
Fifth Place=
Enterprise 63, Millard 36
Third Place=
Duchesne 70, American Heritage 64
Class 3A=
Championship=
Manti 88, Juab 58
Fifth Place=
Richfield 69, Morgan 60
Class 4A=
Championship=
Sky View 52, Dixie 44
