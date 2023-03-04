GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Chaska 57, Minnetonka 55

Eden Prairie 50, Prior Lake 36

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Eagan 49, Eastview 37

Rosemount 82, Burnsville 53

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Hopkins 52, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23

Wayzata 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 48

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Blaine 38, Anoka 30

Centennial 69, Andover 58

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Elk River 74, Rogers 45

St. Michael-Albertville 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Marshall 39, Jordan 38

Section 3=

Semifinal=

DeLaSalle 69, South St. Paul 48

Visitation 60, St. Paul Como Park 46

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Hill-Murray 60, North St. Paul 49

Totino-Grace 75, Mahtomedi 67

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Becker 71, Princeton 42

Monticello 78, Zimmerman 59

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60, Delano 57

Holy Angels 71, Hutchinson 64

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Alexandria 82, Willmar 48

Class AA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Goodhue 57, Winona Cotter 53

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Minneapolis Roosevelt 46, St. Agnes 39

Minnehaha Academy 100, Concordia Academy 39

Mounds Park Academy 61, St. Croix Prep 51

St. Croix Lutheran 80, Minneapolis Edison 23

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Holy Family Catholic 72, Dassel-Cokato 25

Providence Academy 95, Rockford 21

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Albany 57, Milaca 35

Holdingford 49, Royalton 27

Pine City 67, Kimball 61

Sauk Centre 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Crosby-Ironton 62, Rock Ridge 47

Duluth Marshall 62, Esko 52

Mesabi East 57, Proctor 47

Pequot Lakes 57, Pierz 22

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 36

Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 35

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Heritage Christian Academy 54, Avail Academy 26

PACT Charter 38, Legacy Christian 33

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Barnum 63, Ogilvie 49

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Pine River-Backus 44

Upsala 57, Braham 51

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Hancock 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44

Henning 67, Breckenridge 57

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51

Underwood 63, New York Mills 59

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Cromwell 53, Floodwood 24

Ely 46, Bigfork 29

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Cherry 19

South Ridge 80, Chisholm 44

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56, Kittson County Central 25

Cass Lake-Bena 55, Kelliher/Northome 50

Fosston 43, Fertile-Beltrami 35

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, Sacred Heart 36

