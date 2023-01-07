GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 48, Roberts 13
Alberton-Superior 58, Noxon 37
Augusta 59, Sunburst 17
Baker 80, Colstrip 36
Belt 54, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24
Big Timber 72, Jefferson (Boulder) 55
Bigfork 72, Deer Lodge 12
Billings Central 73, Lockwood 27
Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 36
Bozeman 45, Belgrade 39
Broadview-Lavina 67, Northern Cheyenne 26
Brockton 36, Nashua 24
Browning 55, Polson 48
Cascade 56, Power-Dutton-Brady 30
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Hays-Lodgepole 42
Chinook 56, Turner 30
Circle 61, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 39
Columbia Falls 69, Shelby 54
Cut Bank 61, Whitefish 30
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53, Great Falls Central 46
Dillon 68, Stevensville 25
Drummond 62, Lincoln 11
Fort Benton 55, Box Elder 26
Frenchtown 61, Butte Central 19
Gardiner 66, Sheridan 27
Hardin 49, Havre 48
Helena 61, Missoula Hellgate 55
Helena Capital 35, Missoula Big Sky 20
Highwood 50, Winnett-Grass Range 36
Kalispell Flathead 39, Butte 36
Laurel 90, Sidney 47
Lone Peak 44, Ennis 41
Lustre Christian 52, Frazer 39
Malta 58, Roundup 13
Manhattan 53, Whitehall 31
Manhattan Christian 51, Shields Valley 22
Melstone 67, Custer-Hysham 18
Miles City 50, Lewistown (Fergus) 37
Missoula Sentinel 76, Kalispell Glacier 48
Mon-Dak, N.D. 30, Fairview 26
North Star 53, Big Sandy 48
Plenty Coups 44, Park City 42
Plentywood 60, Culbertson 40
Poplar 62, Dodson 47
Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 32
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Scobey 43
Seeley-Swan 65, Valley Christian 26
Shepherd 53, Red Lodge 48
Simms 63, Valier 23
St. Ignatius 53, Ronan 50
Thompson Falls 64, Eureka 22
Three Forks 54, Townsend 49
White Sulphur Springs 65, Lima 24
Wibaux 38, Alexander, N.D. 30
Wolf Point 53, Harlem 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
