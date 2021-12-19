BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 67, Toutle Lake 23

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Reardan 55

Auburn 73, Ingraham 25

Bremerton 67, Black Hills 52

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Bellevue Christian 27

Cheney 60, Wenatchee 57

Clarkston 57, Pendleton, Ore. 46

Columbia (Burbank) 43, Dayton/Waitsburg 29

Condon, Ore. 75, Bickleton 44

Crescent 48, Mary Knight 24

Davis 73, Sunnyside 54

De La Salle, Ore. 57, King's Way Christian School 39

DeSales 55, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 33

Ellensburg 72, Ephrata 53

Franklin Pierce 59, Sammamish 47

Grandview 54, East Valley (Yakima) 47

Granger 60, Highland 53

Kamiak 59, Marysville-Getchell 37

Kennewick 56, Walla Walla 41

Kentlake 63, Bonney Lake 54

Lake Stevens 72, Ferndale 69

Liberty (Spangle) 68, Brewster 59

Lynden Christian 73, Enumclaw 42

Mabton 61, Kittitas 48

Morton/White Pass 78, Onalaska 35

Moses Lake 67, Eastmont 62

Mount Vernon Christian 70, Sound Christian 46

Mountain View 82, Hudson's Bay 47

Mt. Rainier 70, Tyee 25

Naches Valley 38, Connell 36

Napavine 73, Winlock 21

North Central 60, East Valley (Spokane) 59

Oak Harbor 58, Sedro-Woolley 40

Oakesdale 66, Touchet 27

Pe Ell 55, Ocosta 47

Quincy 81, Tonasket 45

Rainier 56, Wahkiakum 50

Sagemont, Fla. 51, Seattle Prep 49

Shorecrest 63, Bainbridge 35

South Wasco County, Ore. 75, Klickwood 20

Taholah 48, Concordia Christian 40

Toledo 40, Naselle 36

Toppenish 70, Royal 38

Tri-Cities Prep 69, Warden 27

Wellpinit 68, Chewelah 55

West Valley (Yakima) 81, Eisenhower 52

White Swan 68, Goldendale 64

Wilbur-Creston 43, Waterville-Mansfield 22

Zillah 96, College Place 52

The Hardwood Invite=

South Medford, Ore. 65, Nathan Hale 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Castle Rock vs. Ridgefield, ccd.

Coupeville vs. South Whidbey, ccd.

Cusick vs. Springdale, ccd.

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Stadium, ccd.

Highline vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Inglemoor vs. Redmond, ccd.

Issaquah vs. Newport-Bellevue, ccd.

Kalama vs. Stevenson, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram vs. Trout Lake, ccd.

Mead vs. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, ccd.

Mount Si vs. Skyline, ccd.

Mount Tahoma vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.

Pullman vs. Moscow, Idaho, ccd.

Woodinville vs. Bothell, ccd.

