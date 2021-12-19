BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 67, Toutle Lake 23
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Reardan 55
Auburn 73, Ingraham 25
Bremerton 67, Black Hills 52
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Bellevue Christian 27
Cheney 60, Wenatchee 57
Clarkston 57, Pendleton, Ore. 46
Columbia (Burbank) 43, Dayton/Waitsburg 29
Condon, Ore. 75, Bickleton 44
Crescent 48, Mary Knight 24
Davis 73, Sunnyside 54
De La Salle, Ore. 57, King's Way Christian School 39
DeSales 55, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 33
Ellensburg 72, Ephrata 53
Franklin Pierce 59, Sammamish 47
Grandview 54, East Valley (Yakima) 47
Granger 60, Highland 53
Kamiak 59, Marysville-Getchell 37
Kennewick 56, Walla Walla 41
Kentlake 63, Bonney Lake 54
Lake Stevens 72, Ferndale 69
Liberty (Spangle) 68, Brewster 59
Lynden Christian 73, Enumclaw 42
Mabton 61, Kittitas 48
Morton/White Pass 78, Onalaska 35
Moses Lake 67, Eastmont 62
Mount Vernon Christian 70, Sound Christian 46
Mountain View 82, Hudson's Bay 47
Mt. Rainier 70, Tyee 25
Naches Valley 38, Connell 36
Napavine 73, Winlock 21
North Central 60, East Valley (Spokane) 59
Oak Harbor 58, Sedro-Woolley 40
Oakesdale 66, Touchet 27
Pe Ell 55, Ocosta 47
Quincy 81, Tonasket 45
Rainier 56, Wahkiakum 50
Sagemont, Fla. 51, Seattle Prep 49
Shorecrest 63, Bainbridge 35
South Wasco County, Ore. 75, Klickwood 20
Taholah 48, Concordia Christian 40
Toledo 40, Naselle 36
Toppenish 70, Royal 38
Tri-Cities Prep 69, Warden 27
Wellpinit 68, Chewelah 55
West Valley (Yakima) 81, Eisenhower 52
White Swan 68, Goldendale 64
Wilbur-Creston 43, Waterville-Mansfield 22
Zillah 96, College Place 52
The Hardwood Invite=
South Medford, Ore. 65, Nathan Hale 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Castle Rock vs. Ridgefield, ccd.
Coupeville vs. South Whidbey, ccd.
Cusick vs. Springdale, ccd.
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Stadium, ccd.
Highline vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Inglemoor vs. Redmond, ccd.
Issaquah vs. Newport-Bellevue, ccd.
Kalama vs. Stevenson, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram vs. Trout Lake, ccd.
Mead vs. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, ccd.
Mount Si vs. Skyline, ccd.
Mount Tahoma vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.
Pullman vs. Moscow, Idaho, ccd.
Woodinville vs. Bothell, ccd.
