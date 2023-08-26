PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 17, Northampton 16, OT
Beaver Area 35, Western Beaver 14
Brockway 42, Kane Area 0
Bucktail 46, Sheffield 26
Dobbins/Randolph 8, Roxborough 6
Easton 42, East Stroudsburg North 0
Gratz 12, Mastery Charter North 0
Hanover Area 51, Scranton Holy Cross 20
Hickory 45, Harbor Creek 7
IMG Academy, Fla. 17, St. Joseph's Prep 14
Imhotep Charter 87, International Christian 0
Lansdale Catholic 36, School of the Future 14
Lower Merion 6, Bensalem 0
Marple Newtown 50, Latin Charter 20
New Oxford 35, Bermudian Springs 7
Pen Argyl 49, Wilson 20
Perkiomen Valley 31, Chester 0
Pottstown 12, Martin Luther King 8
Pottsville Nativity 28, Wyalusing 14
Reynolds 44, Union City 6
Scranton Prep 70, Lakeland 7
Sharon 26, Neshannock 0
Steelton-Highspire 42, Imani Christian Academy 27
Susquehanna 49, Holy Redeemer 0
Troy 56, Juniata 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chichester vs. Radnor, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.