PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 17, Northampton 16, OT

Beaver Area 35, Western Beaver 14

Brockway 42, Kane Area 0

Bucktail 46, Sheffield 26

Dobbins/Randolph 8, Roxborough 6

Easton 42, East Stroudsburg North 0

Gratz 12, Mastery Charter North 0

Hanover Area 51, Scranton Holy Cross 20

Hickory 45, Harbor Creek 7

IMG Academy, Fla. 17, St. Joseph's Prep 14

Imhotep Charter 87, International Christian 0

Lansdale Catholic 36, School of the Future 14

Lower Merion 6, Bensalem 0

Marple Newtown 50, Latin Charter 20

New Oxford 35, Bermudian Springs 7

Pen Argyl 49, Wilson 20

Perkiomen Valley 31, Chester 0

Pottstown 12, Martin Luther King 8

Pottsville Nativity 28, Wyalusing 14

Reynolds 44, Union City 6

Scranton Prep 70, Lakeland 7

Sharon 26, Neshannock 0

Steelton-Highspire 42, Imani Christian Academy 27

Susquehanna 49, Holy Redeemer 0

Troy 56, Juniata 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chichester vs. Radnor, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

