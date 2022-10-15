PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian def. Flint International, forfeit
Baldwin 82, Rock Mid Peninsula 26
Britton-Deerfield 30, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0
Detroit Catholic Central 31, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 21
Detroit East English 14, Detroit Pershing 12, OT
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 19, Detroit University Prep 18
Imlay City 40, Detroit University Prep A&S 6
Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Gogebic 0
Morenci 60, Sandusky St. Mary, Ohio 16
Redford Union 36, Redford Thurston 0
Suttons Bay 27, Mesick 14
Tekonsha 30, Holgate, Ohio 28
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Lawton 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
