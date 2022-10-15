PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian def. Flint International, forfeit

Baldwin 82, Rock Mid Peninsula 26

Britton-Deerfield 30, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0

Detroit Catholic Central 31, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 21

Detroit East English 14, Detroit Pershing 12, OT

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 19, Detroit University Prep 18

Imlay City 40, Detroit University Prep A&S 6

Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Gogebic 0

Morenci 60, Sandusky St. Mary, Ohio 16

Redford Union 36, Redford Thurston 0

Suttons Bay 27, Mesick 14

Tekonsha 30, Holgate, Ohio 28

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Lawton 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you