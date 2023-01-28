GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 49, North Platte 38
Bellevue East 54, Columbus 25
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 16
David City 31, Thayer Central 27
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Kearney 46, Omaha Benson 44
Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23
Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31
Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49
Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25
Millard North 75, Papillion-LaVista 45
Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Kimball 28
Omaha Westside 52, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Sidney 68, Brush, Colo. 15
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Christian 34, Columbus Scotus 25
Central Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Aurora 35, Grand Island Northwest 30
Crete 60, Schuyler 14
Third Place=
Seward 48, Columbus Lakeview 30
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Axtell 34, Hi-Line 23
MNAC Tournament=
Third Place=
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Sandhills Valley 17
NCC Tournament=
Championship=
Yutan 62, Douglas County West 37
Third Place=
Arlington 44, Syracuse 29
RPAC Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Southwest 51, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Minden 54, Gothenburg 51
Third Place=
Broken Bow 57, Ogallala 43
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Wahoo 41, Malcolm 35
Fifth Place=
Plattsmouth 52, Nebraska City 19
Third Place=
Beatrice 46, Platteview 33
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Kenesaw 46, Harvard 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.