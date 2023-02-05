GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 27

Alberton-Superior 52, Charlo 49

Augusta 56, Sunburst 47

Baker 87, Colstrip 74

Belt 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 19

Big Timber 64, Jefferson (Boulder) 44

Billings Central 63, Sidney 47

Billings Senior 34, Great Falls Russell 33

Billings Skyview 50, Great Falls 33

Billings West 58, Bozeman 25

Broadview-Lavina 46, Harlowton 43

Browning 65, Libby 33

Butte Central 57, Livingston 45

Cascade 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 42

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 45

Chinook 63, Turner 26

Circle 55, Bainville 39

Culbertson 50, Richey-Lambert 36

Custer-Hysham 60, Northern Cheyenne 44

Dillon 64, Hamilton 45

Drummond 59, Victor 4

East Helena 37, Corvallis 28

Fort Benton 58, Box Elder 38

Havre 63, Hardin 56

Helena 46, Missoula Hellgate 43

Helena Capital 44, Missoula Big Sky 41

Highwood 49, Winnett-Grass Range 33

Hot Springs 62, Two Eagle River 36

Kalispell Flathead 60, Butte 52

Laurel 67, Lockwood 42

Lodge Grass 73, St. Labre 19

Lustre Christian 63, Frazer 45

Malta 67, Roundup 9

Manhattan Christian 67, Ennis 47

Miles City 58, Lewistown (Fergus) 34

Missoula Sentinel 41, Kalispell Glacier 31

North Star 61, Big Sandy 54

Phillipsburg 60, Seeley-Swan 42

Plentywood 58, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 15

Poplar 62, Dodson 47

Roberts 75, Terry 27

Roy-Winifred 70, Centerville 24

Scobey 49, Glasgow 48

Shepherd 60, Red Lodge 43

Shields Valley 52, Lima 26

Simms 56, Valier 21

St. Ignatius 73, Deer Lodge 32

Townsend 48, Three Forks 40, OT

Twin Bridges 71, West Yellowstone 40

White Sulphur Springs 61, Sheridan 24

Whitehall 46, Gardiner 42

Wibaux 39, Jordan 33

Wolf Point 56, Harlem 25

