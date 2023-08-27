PREP FOOTBALL=

Austin St. Dominic Savio 28, Austin Navarro 6

Baytown Christian 44, Carrollton Prince of Peace 12

Brookshire Royal 40, Worthing 37

Bryan St. Joseph 60, Plano Coram Deo 14

Buda Johnson 28, SA Northside Clark 0

CC Carroll 38, Edcouch-Elsa 13

Chillicothe 50, Darrouzett 0

Colleyville Covenant 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6

Conroe Caney Creek 46, Pasadena Rayburn 3

Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Creek 13

Cypress Springs 34, Fort Bend Bush 3

Dallas Carter 65, Yates 0

Dallas Lutheran 62, Greenville Christian 14

Dallas Sunset 24, Dallas Adamson 15

Fort Bend Hightower 20, Pearland Dawson 19

Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Rosenberg Lamar 27

Katy 34, League City Clear Springs 22

Katy Tompkins 31, Cypress Ranch 0

Lamesa Klondike 50, Happy 24

League City Clear Creek 21, Humble Kingwood 0

League City Clear Creek 21, Humble Kingwood Park 0

Lucas Lovejoy 50, College Station 37

McKinney North 38, Garland 2

McLean 40, Van Horn 21

Morton 76, Tornillo 6

Pasadena First Baptist 54, Weatherford Christian 0

Rockwall 56, Cedar Hill 21

SA Burbank 34, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 20

SA Jefferson 25, Uvalde 14

SA Kennedy 34, SA Edison 22

SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside O'Connor 35

SA Northside Jay 49, SA Brackenridge 6

SA Wagner 49, Liberty Hill 17

Seagoville 2, FW Trimble Tech 0

Somerset 49, SA Southside 21

Sotomayor 45, LEE 8

Spring Westfield 50, Cypress Park 0

Sterling City 35, Odessa Compass 0

Tribe Consolidated 47, Logos Prep 30

Wylie Prep 52, Bell Home 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ira vs. May, ccd.

