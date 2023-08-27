PREP FOOTBALL=
Austin St. Dominic Savio 28, Austin Navarro 6
Baytown Christian 44, Carrollton Prince of Peace 12
Brookshire Royal 40, Worthing 37
Bryan St. Joseph 60, Plano Coram Deo 14
Buda Johnson 28, SA Northside Clark 0
CC Carroll 38, Edcouch-Elsa 13
Chillicothe 50, Darrouzett 0
Colleyville Covenant 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6
Conroe Caney Creek 46, Pasadena Rayburn 3
Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Creek 13
Cypress Springs 34, Fort Bend Bush 3
Dallas Carter 65, Yates 0
Dallas Lutheran 62, Greenville Christian 14
Dallas Sunset 24, Dallas Adamson 15
Fort Bend Hightower 20, Pearland Dawson 19
Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Rosenberg Lamar 27
Katy 34, League City Clear Springs 22
Katy Tompkins 31, Cypress Ranch 0
Lamesa Klondike 50, Happy 24
League City Clear Creek 21, Humble Kingwood 0
League City Clear Creek 21, Humble Kingwood Park 0
Lucas Lovejoy 50, College Station 37
McKinney North 38, Garland 2
McLean 40, Van Horn 21
Morton 76, Tornillo 6
Pasadena First Baptist 54, Weatherford Christian 0
Rockwall 56, Cedar Hill 21
SA Burbank 34, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 20
SA Jefferson 25, Uvalde 14
SA Kennedy 34, SA Edison 22
SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside O'Connor 35
SA Northside Jay 49, SA Brackenridge 6
SA Wagner 49, Liberty Hill 17
Seagoville 2, FW Trimble Tech 0
Somerset 49, SA Southside 21
Sotomayor 45, LEE 8
Spring Westfield 50, Cypress Park 0
Sterling City 35, Odessa Compass 0
Tribe Consolidated 47, Logos Prep 30
Wylie Prep 52, Bell Home 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ira vs. May, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
