BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 65, St. Labre 58
Big Sandy 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 54
Billings Central 57, Glendive 51
Billings Senior 57, Gallatin 48
Billings West 58, Great Falls Russell 49
Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 53
Broadus 69, Carter County 36
Broadview-Lavina 74, Custer-Hysham 36
Browning 90, Havre 87, OT
Butte Central 62, Hamilton 51
Cascade 76, Valier 30
Centerville 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56
Columbia Falls 74, Whitefish 47
Columbus 55, Three Forks 31
Corvallis 56, Stevensville 47
Darby 84, Two Eagle River 67
Dillon 52, Frenchtown 51, OT
Dodson 57, Frazer 53
Ennis 58, White Sulphur Springs 18
Fairview 73, Brockton 25
Fort Benton 59, Chinook 39
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 60, Bainville 55
Hardin 71, Laurel 52
Harlowton 55, Melstone 43
Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Twin Bridges 35
Heart Butte 76, Simms 54
Helena 82, Kalispell Flathead 66
Helena Capital 54, Kalispell Glacier 47
Lincoln 59, Clark Fork 18
Lustre Christian 66, Dodson 23
Malta 73, Shelby 57
Miles City 60, Sidney 55
Missoula Loyola 87, Anaconda 59
Northern Cheyenne 71, Reed Point-Rapelje 41
Park City 49, Absarokee 19
Phillipsburg 50, Alberton-Superior 40
Plenty Coups 89, Northern Cheyenne 61
Polson 49, Ronan 45
Poplar 51, Glasgow 45
Red Lodge 56, Joliet 52
Richey-Lambert 54, Nashua 48
Roberts 64, Fromberg 55
Roy-Winifred 74, Winnett-Grass Range 53
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 57, Frazer 53
Savage 50, Culbertson 41
Shepherd 46, Colstrip 43
St. Regis 51, Victor 27
Thompson Falls 53, Seeley-Swan 50
Townsend 50, Jefferson (Boulder) 40
Troy 60, Hot Springs 55, OT
Turner 57, North Star 56
West Yellowstone 67, Lone Peak 47
Wibaux 64, Plevna 59
Wolf Point 74, Scobey 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.