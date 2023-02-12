BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 65, St. Labre 58

Big Sandy 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 54

Billings Central 57, Glendive 51

Billings Senior 57, Gallatin 48

Billings West 58, Great Falls Russell 49

Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 53

Broadus 69, Carter County 36

Broadview-Lavina 74, Custer-Hysham 36

Browning 90, Havre 87, OT

Butte Central 62, Hamilton 51

Cascade 76, Valier 30

Centerville 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56

Columbia Falls 74, Whitefish 47

Columbus 55, Three Forks 31

Corvallis 56, Stevensville 47

Darby 84, Two Eagle River 67

Dillon 52, Frenchtown 51, OT

Dodson 57, Frazer 53

Ennis 58, White Sulphur Springs 18

Fairview 73, Brockton 25

Fort Benton 59, Chinook 39

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 60, Bainville 55

Hardin 71, Laurel 52

Harlowton 55, Melstone 43

Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Twin Bridges 35

Heart Butte 76, Simms 54

Helena 82, Kalispell Flathead 66

Helena Capital 54, Kalispell Glacier 47

Lincoln 59, Clark Fork 18

Lustre Christian 66, Dodson 23

Malta 73, Shelby 57

Miles City 60, Sidney 55

Missoula Loyola 87, Anaconda 59

Northern Cheyenne 71, Reed Point-Rapelje 41

Park City 49, Absarokee 19

Phillipsburg 50, Alberton-Superior 40

Plenty Coups 89, Northern Cheyenne 61

Polson 49, Ronan 45

Poplar 51, Glasgow 45

Red Lodge 56, Joliet 52

Richey-Lambert 54, Nashua 48

Roberts 64, Fromberg 55

Roy-Winifred 74, Winnett-Grass Range 53

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 57, Frazer 53

Savage 50, Culbertson 41

Shepherd 46, Colstrip 43

St. Regis 51, Victor 27

Thompson Falls 53, Seeley-Swan 50

Townsend 50, Jefferson (Boulder) 40

Troy 60, Hot Springs 55, OT

Turner 57, North Star 56

West Yellowstone 67, Lone Peak 47

Wibaux 64, Plevna 59

Wolf Point 74, Scobey 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

