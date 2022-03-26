BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class A=

Third Place=

New Life Academy 75, Cherry 50

Fifth Place=

Sacred Heart 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54

