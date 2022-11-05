PREP FOOTBALL=
Lewis-Palmer 40, Pueblo Centennial 6
CHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class AAAA=
Erie 49, Air Academy 7
FMHS 35, Grand Junction Central 12
Class AA=
Alamosa 27, D’Evelyn 7
Basalt 45, Woodland Park 24
Delta 42, Berthoud 0
Eaton 59, Bennett 14
Montezuma-Cortez 21, Elizabeth 7
Rifle High School 14, Florence 7Pueblo West 32, Standley Lake 22
Class A=
Centauri 26, Gunnison 14
Limon 42, Flatirons Academy 14
Monte Vista 28, Holyoke 21
Wiggins 52, North Fork 20
Wray 34, Meeker 0
Yuma 42, Rye 6
Class A 8-Man=
Dove Creek 52, West Grand 18
Haxtun 48, McClave 8
Holly 50, Akron 48
Lyons 56, Dayspring Christian Academy 6
Mancos 46, Swink 22
Merino 44, Crowley County 38
Sanford 34, Vail Christian 8
Simla 48, Hayden 0
Class A 6-Man=
Arickaree High School 26, Branson/Kim 22
Cheyenne Wells 70, Cotopaxi 25
Eads 75, North Park 28
Fleming 58, Hanover 6
Genoa-Hugo 31, Cheraw 8
Otis 55, Sierra Grande 13
