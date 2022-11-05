PREP FOOTBALL=

Lewis-Palmer 40, Pueblo Centennial 6

CHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class AAAA=

Erie 49, Air Academy 7

FMHS 35, Grand Junction Central 12

Class AA=

Alamosa 27, D’Evelyn 7

Basalt 45, Woodland Park 24

Delta 42, Berthoud 0

Eaton 59, Bennett 14

Montezuma-Cortez 21, Elizabeth 7

Rifle High School 14, Florence 7Pueblo West 32, Standley Lake 22

Class A=

Centauri 26, Gunnison 14

Limon 42, Flatirons Academy 14

Monte Vista 28, Holyoke 21

Wiggins 52, North Fork 20

Wray 34, Meeker 0

Yuma 42, Rye 6

Class A 8-Man=

Dove Creek 52, West Grand 18

Haxtun 48, McClave 8

Holly 50, Akron 48

Lyons 56, Dayspring Christian Academy 6

Mancos 46, Swink 22

Merino 44, Crowley County 38

Sanford 34, Vail Christian 8

Simla 48, Hayden 0

Class A 6-Man=

Arickaree High School 26, Branson/Kim 22

Cheyenne Wells 70, Cotopaxi 25

Eads 75, North Park 28

Fleming 58, Hanover 6

Genoa-Hugo 31, Cheraw 8

Otis 55, Sierra Grande 13

