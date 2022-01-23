GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 43, Lisle 36

Arcola 51, Okaw Valley 35

Beecher 62, Reed-Custer 37

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46, Hinsdale South 42

Burlington Central 44, South Elgin 34

Byron 58, Rockford Lutheran 41

Carlyle 79, East Alton-Wood River 26

Chicago Resurrection 53, Chicago (Lane) 19

Christopher 48, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 27

Clinton 56, Moweaqua Central A&M 15

Colfax Ridgeview 53, El Paso-Gridley 46

DePaul College Prep 39, Niles West 30

Downers North 69, Batavia 63, 2OT

Fairbury Prairie Central 47, LaSalle-Peru 30

Fairfield 52, Vienna 24

Farmington 28, Monmouth-Roseville 26

Fenwick 27, Evanston Township 26

Fieldcrest 47, Eureka 28

Fremd 52, St. Viator 35

Glenbrook North 70, Lincoln Park 27

Glenbrook South 53, Lake Forest 38

Goreville 47, Gallatin County 42

Hamilton County 59, West Frankfort 24

Harrisburg 52, Eldorado 46

Hersey 66, Deerfield 41

Homewood-Flossmoor 59, Lockport 55

Huntley 54, Dundee-Crown 16

Hyde Park 66, Senn 8

Illinois Valley Central 45, Rantoul 25

Incarnate Word Academy, Mo. 73, Bolingbrook 54

Joliet West 56, Metea Valley 36

Kennedy 49, Cristo Rey 26

Lake Zurich 60, Zion Benton 28

LeRoy 43, Fisher 29

Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Rock Island 15

Loyola 64, Moline 57

Lyons 88, Bensenville (Fenton) 43

Mahomet-Seymour 50, Chatham Glenwood 37

Marissa/Coulterville 38, Trico 11

Marist 63, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 46

Mendon Unity 61, Pittsfield 24

Montini 55, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 33

Morton 54, Galesburg 35

Normal West 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 48

North Shore Country Day 50, Steinmetz 31

Oak Lawn Community 50, Victor J Andrew 37

Palatine 46, Mundelein 30

Parkview Christian Academy 43, Arthur-Okaw Christian 41

Pecatonica 46, Orangeville 45

Pekin 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 43

Peoria (H.S.) 51, Galesburg 36

Peoria (H.S.) 52, Lincoln 44

Peotone 55, Streator 24

Plainfield North 66, Waubonsie Valley 61

Princeton 41, Orion 26

Riverdale 53, Fulton 31

Robinson 37, Mt. Carmel 33

Rock Falls 46, Rockford Christian 41

Sandburg 63, St. Laurence 47

St. Bede 56, Kewanee 34

St. Edward 40, Elmwood Park 15

St. Elmo 31, Stewardson-Strasburg 18

Stagg 62, Hillcrest 53

Terre Haute South, Ind. 40, Regina 33

Tremont 51, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49

Tri-County 48, ALAH 33

Union (Dugger), Ind. 33, Martinsville 25

Waterloo 51, Valmeyer 4

Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 61, Pawnee 34

West Carroll 38, Forreston 19

Wheaton North 58, St. Charles North 46

Willows 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 26

Wilmington 49, Illinois Lutheran 33

Winnebago 53, Stillman Valley 40

Yorkville 54, Joliet Central 37

Carbondale Tournament=

Marion 63, Carbondale 35

Mount Vernon 51, Massac County 50

Carrollton Tournament=

Alton Marquette 53, Granite City 20

Carrollton 53, Metro-East Lutheran 22

Jacksonville Routt 51, McGivney Catholic High School 39

Highland Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 53, Okawville 47

Collinsville 57, Nashville 39

O'Fallon 58, Alton 50

Teutopolis 36, Breese Mater Dei 26

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Aledo (Mercer County) 47, Wethersfield 41

Galva 43, Stark County 22

Knoxville 47, Annawan 39

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 48, Monmouth United 43

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Cowden-Herrick 47

Farina South Central 53, Dieterich 51

Neoga 64, Altamont 58

Springfield Tournament=

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 47, Springfield 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

