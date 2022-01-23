GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 43, Lisle 36
Arcola 51, Okaw Valley 35
Beecher 62, Reed-Custer 37
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46, Hinsdale South 42
Burlington Central 44, South Elgin 34
Byron 58, Rockford Lutheran 41
Carlyle 79, East Alton-Wood River 26
Chicago Resurrection 53, Chicago (Lane) 19
Christopher 48, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 27
Clinton 56, Moweaqua Central A&M 15
Colfax Ridgeview 53, El Paso-Gridley 46
DePaul College Prep 39, Niles West 30
Downers North 69, Batavia 63, 2OT
Fairbury Prairie Central 47, LaSalle-Peru 30
Fairfield 52, Vienna 24
Farmington 28, Monmouth-Roseville 26
Fenwick 27, Evanston Township 26
Fieldcrest 47, Eureka 28
Fremd 52, St. Viator 35
Glenbrook North 70, Lincoln Park 27
Glenbrook South 53, Lake Forest 38
Goreville 47, Gallatin County 42
Hamilton County 59, West Frankfort 24
Harrisburg 52, Eldorado 46
Hersey 66, Deerfield 41
Homewood-Flossmoor 59, Lockport 55
Huntley 54, Dundee-Crown 16
Hyde Park 66, Senn 8
Illinois Valley Central 45, Rantoul 25
Incarnate Word Academy, Mo. 73, Bolingbrook 54
Joliet West 56, Metea Valley 36
Kennedy 49, Cristo Rey 26
Lake Zurich 60, Zion Benton 28
LeRoy 43, Fisher 29
Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Rock Island 15
Loyola 64, Moline 57
Lyons 88, Bensenville (Fenton) 43
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Chatham Glenwood 37
Marissa/Coulterville 38, Trico 11
Marist 63, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 46
Mendon Unity 61, Pittsfield 24
Montini 55, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 33
Morton 54, Galesburg 35
Normal West 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 48
North Shore Country Day 50, Steinmetz 31
Oak Lawn Community 50, Victor J Andrew 37
Palatine 46, Mundelein 30
Parkview Christian Academy 43, Arthur-Okaw Christian 41
Pecatonica 46, Orangeville 45
Pekin 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 43
Peoria (H.S.) 51, Galesburg 36
Peoria (H.S.) 52, Lincoln 44
Peotone 55, Streator 24
Plainfield North 66, Waubonsie Valley 61
Princeton 41, Orion 26
Riverdale 53, Fulton 31
Robinson 37, Mt. Carmel 33
Rock Falls 46, Rockford Christian 41
Sandburg 63, St. Laurence 47
St. Bede 56, Kewanee 34
St. Edward 40, Elmwood Park 15
St. Elmo 31, Stewardson-Strasburg 18
Stagg 62, Hillcrest 53
Terre Haute South, Ind. 40, Regina 33
Tremont 51, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49
Tri-County 48, ALAH 33
Union (Dugger), Ind. 33, Martinsville 25
Waterloo 51, Valmeyer 4
Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 61, Pawnee 34
West Carroll 38, Forreston 19
Wheaton North 58, St. Charles North 46
Willows 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 26
Wilmington 49, Illinois Lutheran 33
Winnebago 53, Stillman Valley 40
Yorkville 54, Joliet Central 37
Carbondale Tournament=
Marion 63, Carbondale 35
Mount Vernon 51, Massac County 50
Carrollton Tournament=
Alton Marquette 53, Granite City 20
Carrollton 53, Metro-East Lutheran 22
Jacksonville Routt 51, McGivney Catholic High School 39
Highland Tournament=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 53, Okawville 47
Collinsville 57, Nashville 39
O'Fallon 58, Alton 50
Teutopolis 36, Breese Mater Dei 26
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Aledo (Mercer County) 47, Wethersfield 41
Galva 43, Stark County 22
Knoxville 47, Annawan 39
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 48, Monmouth United 43
National Trail Conference Tournament=
Effingham St. Anthony 60, Cowden-Herrick 47
Farina South Central 53, Dieterich 51
Neoga 64, Altamont 58
Springfield Tournament=
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 47, Springfield 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/