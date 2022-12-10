BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret's 94, Richfield 76

Blaine 77, Stillwater 72

Cherry 62, Hayfield 43

Crosby-Ironton 54, Chisholm 42

DeLaSalle 69, Minnetonka 67

Duluth Denfeld 79, Proctor 33

East Ridge 59, Osseo 52

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 98, Red Lake 89

Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, Belle Plaine 84

Goodhue 76, Dover-Eyota 33

Hermantown 80, Minneapolis Edison 75, OT

Holy Family Catholic 65, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62

Hopkins 84, Bloomington Jefferson 76

Jordan 64, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55

Lake City 82, Minneapolis North 81

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, Concordia Academy 62

Lakeville South 70, Waconia 56

Lanesboro 80, Kee, Lansing, Iowa 66

LeRoy-Ostrander 40, Postville, Iowa 23

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Medford 61

MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 64, Kingsland 39

Mahnomen/Waubun 66, New York Mills 17

Mahtomedi 74, Stewartville 67

Maple Grove 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 37

Marshall 60, Hutchinson 59

Minneapolis South 67, North St. Paul 62

Moorhead 80, Spring Lake Park 68

Mound Westonka 64, Holy Angels 62

New Life Academy 79, Randolph 54

North Branch 69, Rockford 51

Osage, Iowa 55, Mabel-Canton 21

Owatonna 70, Albert Lea 46

Princeton 67, St. Thomas Academy 66

Robbinsdale Armstrong 53, Rosemount 51

Robbinsdale Cooper 94, Andover 83

Rochester Mayo 56, New Prague 39

Rocori 64, Litchfield 41

Simley 77, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46

St. Cloud Tech 63, Columbia Heights 57

Two Harbors 70, Ely 43

Wabasha-Kellogg 46, Alma/Pepin, Wis. 45

Watertown-Mayer 68, LeSueur-Henderson 41

Winona 86, Mankato West 80

Winona Cotter 63, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

