BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret's 94, Richfield 76
Blaine 77, Stillwater 72
Cherry 62, Hayfield 43
Crosby-Ironton 54, Chisholm 42
DeLaSalle 69, Minnetonka 67
Duluth Denfeld 79, Proctor 33
East Ridge 59, Osseo 52
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 98, Red Lake 89
Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, Belle Plaine 84
Goodhue 76, Dover-Eyota 33
Hermantown 80, Minneapolis Edison 75, OT
Holy Family Catholic 65, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62
Hopkins 84, Bloomington Jefferson 76
Jordan 64, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55
Lake City 82, Minneapolis North 81
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, Concordia Academy 62
Lakeville South 70, Waconia 56
Lanesboro 80, Kee, Lansing, Iowa 66
LeRoy-Ostrander 40, Postville, Iowa 23
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Medford 61
MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 64, Kingsland 39
Mahnomen/Waubun 66, New York Mills 17
Mahtomedi 74, Stewartville 67
Maple Grove 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 37
Marshall 60, Hutchinson 59
Minneapolis South 67, North St. Paul 62
Moorhead 80, Spring Lake Park 68
Mound Westonka 64, Holy Angels 62
New Life Academy 79, Randolph 54
North Branch 69, Rockford 51
Osage, Iowa 55, Mabel-Canton 21
Owatonna 70, Albert Lea 46
Princeton 67, St. Thomas Academy 66
Robbinsdale Armstrong 53, Rosemount 51
Robbinsdale Cooper 94, Andover 83
Rochester Mayo 56, New Prague 39
Rocori 64, Litchfield 41
Simley 77, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46
St. Cloud Tech 63, Columbia Heights 57
Two Harbors 70, Ely 43
Wabasha-Kellogg 46, Alma/Pepin, Wis. 45
Watertown-Mayer 68, LeSueur-Henderson 41
Winona 86, Mankato West 80
Winona Cotter 63, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
