GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Championship=

Beaverton 56, Barlow 39

Third Place=

Clackamas 59, South Medford 54

Fourth Place=

Benson 60, Lakeridge 51

Class 5A=

Championship=

Crescent Valley 50, Springfield 39

Third Place=

Ridgeview 58, Putnam 43

Fourth Place=

Willamette 61, Crook County 54

Class 4A=

Championship=

Philomath 46, Corbett 35

Third Place=

Madras 48, Hidden Valley 41

Fourth Place=

Baker 57, Marist 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you