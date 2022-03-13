GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Championship=
Beaverton 56, Barlow 39
Third Place=
Clackamas 59, South Medford 54
Fourth Place=
Benson 60, Lakeridge 51
Class 5A=
Championship=
Crescent Valley 50, Springfield 39
Third Place=
Ridgeview 58, Putnam 43
Fourth Place=
Willamette 61, Crook County 54
Class 4A=
Championship=
Philomath 46, Corbett 35
Third Place=
Madras 48, Hidden Valley 41
Fourth Place=
Baker 57, Marist 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/