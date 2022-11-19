PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class 8A=
Lincoln-Way East 31, Glenbard West 7
Loyola 30, York 3
Class 7A=
Batavia 24, Lake Zurich 7
Chicago Mt. Carmel 20, St. Rita 9
Class 6A=
East St. Louis 32, Lemont 29
Prairie Ridge 21, St. Ignatius 19
Class 5A=
Nazareth 10, Sycamore 7
Peoria (H.S.) 76, Morris 56
Class 4A=
Providence 22, St. Francis 15
Class 3A=
IC Catholic 35, Byron 0
Williamsville 12, Tolono Unity 7
Class 2A=
Decatur St. Teresa 39, Johnston City 15
Tri-Valley 36, Maroa-Forsyth 6
Class 1A=
Camp Point Central 44, Colfax Ridgeview 8
Lena-Winslow 38, Forreston 16
