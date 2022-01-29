GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 60, Minerva 35
Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Doylestown Chippewa 30
Ashland Crestview 64, Monroeville 34
Ashville Teays Valley 53, Groveport-Madison 28
Austintown Fitch 57, Warren Harding 31
Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Cols. KIPP 30
Beaver Eastern 42, Latham Western 29
Bedford, Mich. 41, Sylvania Southview 31
Bellefontaine 37, London 33
Bellville Clear Fork 53, Marion Harding 35
Beloit W. Branch 54, Can. South 35
Berea-Midpark 61, Amherst Steele 48
Botkins 53, Sidney Fairlawn 32
Brookfield 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42
Burton Berkshire 45, Mantua Crestwood 33
Byesville Meadowbrook 51, McConnelsville Morgan 44
Canfield 50, Youngs. Boardman 26
Cardington-Lincoln 50, Mt. Gilead 32
Chagrin Falls Kenston 60, Painesville Riverside 43
Chillicothe Huntington 58, New Hope Christian 44
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Williamsport Westfall 23
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Circleville Logan Elm 36
Cin. Colerain 50, Fairfield 43
Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Oak Hills 22
Cin. Sycamore 48, Middletown 43
Cols. Bexley 54, Logan 32
Columbiana Crestview 44, Hanoverton United 41
Copley 37, Cuyahoga Falls 21
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 61
Day. Meadowdale 41, Cin. Taft 5
Delaware Hayes 67, Mt. Vernon 40
Dublin Coffman 36, Centerville 30
Eaton 37, Brookville 33
Elmore Woodmore 68, Fremont St. Joseph 18
Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31
Fairport Harbor Harding 44, Put-in-Bay 11
Findlay 61, Lima Sr. 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Bryan 53
Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 46
Fremont Ross 35, Millbury Lake 27
Ft. Loramie 51, Maria Stein Marion Local 45
Ft. Recovery 37, Troy Christian 31
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Warren Champion 52
Gates Mills Hawken 43, Chagrin Falls 21
Genoa Christian 55, Shekinah Christian 21
Georgetown 40, Bethel-Tate 39
Girard, Pa. 48, Conneaut 22
Grafton Midview 59, Avon Lake 33
Greenville 55, Piqua 46
Greenwich S. Cent. 47, Collins Western Reserve 40
Grove City 51, Lancaster 35
Hamilton Badin 59, Bishop Fenwick 24
Harrod Allen E. 70, Lima Perry 34
Hebron Lakewood 70, Utica 45
Hudson 59, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 35
Hudson WRA 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 37
Independence 46, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34
Jackson Center 43, DeGraff Riverside 16
Johnstown 44, Johnstown Northridge 17
Kalida 59, Pandora-Gilboa 21
Kenton 55, Carey 38
Kettering Alter 65, Day. Carroll 30
Kirtland 53, Middlefield Cardinal 19
LaGrange Keystone 42, Elyria Open Door 6
Leipsic 47, Ottoville 32
Lima Bath 44, St. Henry 15
Lisbon Beaver 47, E. Palestine 41
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Malvern 44
Loudonville 60, Mansfield Christian 52
Lyndhurst Brush 59, Cle. Hay 33
Mansfield Sr. 49, Ashland 45
Mason 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 51
Massillon Perry 52, Massillon Jackson 46
Massillon Tuslaw 44, Navarre Fairless 36
Mayfield 50, Madison 49
McArthur Vinton County 64, Wellston 20
McDermott Scioto NW 50, Orrville 23
Medina 56, Euclid 21
Medina Highland 58, Kent Roosevelt 36
Miamisburg 83, Springfield 48
Middletown Madison Senior 32, Carlisle 18
Milford 48, Loveland 37
Miller City 43, Haviland Wayne Trace 28
Montpelier 43, Antwerp 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 76, Hillsboro 65
New Bremen 60, Celina 29
New Knoxville 47, Wapakoneta 26
New Lebanon Dixie 52, Legacy Christian 37
New Lexington 38, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32
New Madison Tri-Village 68, Bradford 27
New Riegel 63, Arcadia 26
Newark Cath. 42, Heath 15
Niles McKinley 52, Youngs. Chaney High School 28
Orange 64, Beachwood 26
Orwell Grand Valley 54, Wickliffe 33
Paulding 48, Continental 16
Perry 53, Painesville Harvey 9
Pickerington Cent. 50, Cols. Africentric 38
Port Clinton 54, Sheffield Brookside 29
Portsmouth W. 48, McDermott Scioto NW 33
Rockford Parkway 68, Ansonia 22
Russia 70, Anna 44
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 68, Gates Mills Gilmour 57
Sidney 55, W. Carrollton 47
Sidney Lehman 47, Newton Local 30
Smithville 41, Akr. Manchester 35
Spring. Cath. Cent. 43, Spring. Greenon 38
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, N. Royalton 25
Strongsville 55, Mentor 46
Sycamore Mohawk 43, McComb 30
Tipp City Bethel 39, Day. Christian 28
Tol. Christian 59, Pemberville Eastwood 38
Vandalia Butler 67, Fairborn 25
W. Jefferson 50, Spring. NE 16
W. Unity Hilltop 49, Metamora Evergreen 48
Wadsworth 43, Macedonia Nordonia 23
Warrensville Hts. 58, Shaker Hts. 38
Whitehall-Yearling 68, Cols. Beechcroft 33
Willoughby S. 56, Chardon 47
Wooster 56, Lexington 52
Xenia 56, Riverside Stebbins 54
Youngs. East 63, Akr. North 13
Youngs. Mooney 38, Salem 36
Zanesville 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 29
Zanesville Rosecrans 56, Corning Miller 11
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 24
Fairview Invitational Tournament=
Portsmouth 45, Phelps, Ky. 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bracken Co., Ky. vs. RULH, ccd.
