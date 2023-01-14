GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 58, Scranton Holy Cross 32
Academy Park 67, Girard College 25
Albert Gallatin 62, Uniontown 26
Archbishop Wood 53, Dalton, N.Y. 35
Avon Grove 48, Upper Merion 26
Belle Vernon 39, Serra Catholic 32
Bensalem 60, Wissahickon 52
Berks Catholic 57, Camp Hill Trinity 48
Blackhawk 70, Nazareth, N.Y. 47
Burrell 35, Yough 32
Council Rock North 46, Gwynedd Mercy 37
Dallastown Area 46, Woodland Hills 44
Delone 39, Holy Redeemer 36
Dubois 35, Warren 20
East Juniata 29, Philipsburg-Osceola 25
Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35
Elk County Catholic 40, St. Marys 27
Germantown Academy 68, Episcopal Academy 29
Harbor Creek 56, Maplewood 29
Hickory 50, Sharon 35
James Buchanan 54, Chambersburg 50
Kennedy Catholic 52, Mercyhurst Prep 27
Lancaster Catholic 70, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 26
Lourdes Regional 52, Northumberland Christian 41
Manheim Central 65, Fleetwood 25
Manheim Township 55, Boyertown 42
Marple Newtown 51, Collegium Charter School 28
Middletown 40, Wyomissing 33
Mohawk 55, West Middlesex 17
Monessen 53, Clairton 33
Mount Lebanon 54, Pine-Richland 50
North Allegheny 45, Imhotep Charter 35
North Penn 48, Upper Dublin 39
Northeastern 42, Kennard-Dale 29
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32, MMI Prep 27
Oil City 41, Bradford 32
Palmerton 41, Saucon Valley 21
Pen Argyl 58, Southern Lehigh 27
Redbank Valley 56, Dubois Christian 38
River Valley 70, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 27
Salisbury 43, Wilson 42
St. Frances Academy, Md. 59, Central Dauphin 33
Sullivan County 30, Sayre Area 26
Sun Valley 61, Renaissance Academy 31
Susquehannock 41, Big Spring 34
Sycamore Mohawk, Ohio 55, West Middlesex 17
Thomas Jefferson 61, Charleroi 39
Tri-Valley 48, Halifax 8
Union 53, Rocky Grove 13
Wilmington 48, General McLane 34
York County Tech 49, Millersburg 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
