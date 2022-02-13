BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Davis 61, West Valley (Yakima) 42

Dufur, Ore. def. Trout Lake, forfeit

Eastmont 68, Sunnyside 57

Ferndale 73, Cascade (Everett) 51

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 48, Klickwood 30

Post Falls, Idaho 58, Shadle Park 46

South Wasco County, Ore. 84, Lyle-Wishram 36

Wenatchee 46, Moses Lake 42

1A District 2=

Loser Out=

Bear Creek School 61, University Prep 54

Sultan 77, South Whidbey 32

Semifinal=

King's 76, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 41

Seattle Academy 73, Overlake School 62

1A District 4=

Loser Out=

Elma 81, Tenino 38

Montesano 55, La Center 42

Semifinal=

Castle Rock 46, King's Way Christian School 43

Eatonville 47, Seton Catholic 43

1A District 5=

Loser Out=

Connell 47, Naches Valley 42

Wapato 92, Kiona-Benton 39

Semifinal=

Toppenish 66, Royal 55

Zillah 74, Wahluke 63

1B District 1/2/3=

Loser Out=

Grace Academy 53, Sound Christian 35

Neah Bay 65, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 25

Orcas Island 62, Muckleshoot Tribal School 34

Puget Sound Adventist 64, Crescent 30

1B District 4=

Loser Out=

Firm Foundation 62, Taholah 33

Mossyrock 53, Pe Ell 51

1B District 6=

Semifinal=

Moses Lake Christian Academy 67, Entiat 23

Soap Lake 64, Riverside Christian 58

1B District 7=

First Round=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Inchelium 33

Curlew 35, Selkirk 28

Wellpinit 83, Springdale 39

1B District 9=

Loser Out=

Liberty Christian 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 39

Yakama Tribal 45, Pomeroy 42

Semifinal=

Sunnyside Christian 53, Oakesdale 30

2A District 4=

First Round=

Mark Morris 73, W. F. West 44

R.A. Long 65, Shelton 42

Ridgefield 54, Black Hills 40

Tumwater 59, Woodland 49

2A District 5/6=

Semifinal=

Grandview 68, East Valley (Yakima) 66

Prosser 68, Ellensburg 66

2B District 6=

Semifinal=

Brewster 77, Lake Roosevelt 56

Okanogan 66, Manson 60

2B District 7=

Loser Out=

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63, Chewelah 50

St. George's 64, Kettle Falls 41

Upper Columbia Academy 60, Asotin 57

3A District 2=

Loser Out=

Ballard 60, Liberty 55

Eastside Catholic 89, Hazen 64

O'Dea 74, Bellevue 41

West Seattle 66, Franklin 47

3A District 3/4=

First Round=

Auburn 78, Gig Harbor 66

Evergreen (Vancouver) 56, Auburn Mountainview 53

Kelso 70, Spanaway Lake 47

Lincoln 75, Kent Meridian 55

Mount Tahoma 79, Capital 49

Mountain View 47, Yelm 45

Silas 73, Central Kitsap 48

Timberline 70, Todd Beamer 40

3A District 8=

First Round=

Ferris 69, Walla Walla 56

Kennewick 78, University 59

Mead 72, Hermiston, Ore. 60

Mt. Spokane 80, North Central 42

4A District 1/2=

Quarterfinal=

Jackson 62, Mariner 57

Mount Si 104, Bothell 55

Skyline 59, Glacier Peak 50

Woodinville 75, North Creek 65

4A District 3/4=

First Round=

Bellarmine Prep 59, Kentridge 56

Camas 105, South Kitsap 61

Curtis 75, Kentwood 50

Emerald Ridge 59, Mt. Rainier 52

Federal Way 67, Rogers (Puyallup) 30

Sumner 52, Skyview 41

Tahoma 56, Olympia 49

Union 66, Graham-Kapowsin 61

4A District 8=

First Round=

Central Valley 60, Chiawana 56

Richland 70, Lewis and Clark 47

