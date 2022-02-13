BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Davis 61, West Valley (Yakima) 42
Dufur, Ore. def. Trout Lake, forfeit
Eastmont 68, Sunnyside 57
Ferndale 73, Cascade (Everett) 51
Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 48, Klickwood 30
Post Falls, Idaho 58, Shadle Park 46
South Wasco County, Ore. 84, Lyle-Wishram 36
Wenatchee 46, Moses Lake 42
1A District 2=
Loser Out=
Bear Creek School 61, University Prep 54
Sultan 77, South Whidbey 32
Semifinal=
King's 76, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 41
Seattle Academy 73, Overlake School 62
1A District 4=
Loser Out=
Elma 81, Tenino 38
Montesano 55, La Center 42
Semifinal=
Castle Rock 46, King's Way Christian School 43
Eatonville 47, Seton Catholic 43
1A District 5=
Loser Out=
Connell 47, Naches Valley 42
Wapato 92, Kiona-Benton 39
Semifinal=
Toppenish 66, Royal 55
Zillah 74, Wahluke 63
1B District 1/2/3=
Loser Out=
Grace Academy 53, Sound Christian 35
Neah Bay 65, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 25
Orcas Island 62, Muckleshoot Tribal School 34
Puget Sound Adventist 64, Crescent 30
1B District 4=
Loser Out=
Firm Foundation 62, Taholah 33
Mossyrock 53, Pe Ell 51
1B District 6=
Semifinal=
Moses Lake Christian Academy 67, Entiat 23
Soap Lake 64, Riverside Christian 58
1B District 7=
First Round=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Inchelium 33
Curlew 35, Selkirk 28
Wellpinit 83, Springdale 39
1B District 9=
Loser Out=
Liberty Christian 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 39
Yakama Tribal 45, Pomeroy 42
Semifinal=
Sunnyside Christian 53, Oakesdale 30
2A District 4=
First Round=
Mark Morris 73, W. F. West 44
R.A. Long 65, Shelton 42
Ridgefield 54, Black Hills 40
Tumwater 59, Woodland 49
2A District 5/6=
Semifinal=
Grandview 68, East Valley (Yakima) 66
Prosser 68, Ellensburg 66
2B District 6=
Semifinal=
Brewster 77, Lake Roosevelt 56
Okanogan 66, Manson 60
2B District 7=
Loser Out=
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63, Chewelah 50
St. George's 64, Kettle Falls 41
Upper Columbia Academy 60, Asotin 57
3A District 2=
Loser Out=
Ballard 60, Liberty 55
Eastside Catholic 89, Hazen 64
O'Dea 74, Bellevue 41
West Seattle 66, Franklin 47
3A District 3/4=
First Round=
Auburn 78, Gig Harbor 66
Evergreen (Vancouver) 56, Auburn Mountainview 53
Kelso 70, Spanaway Lake 47
Lincoln 75, Kent Meridian 55
Mount Tahoma 79, Capital 49
Mountain View 47, Yelm 45
Silas 73, Central Kitsap 48
Timberline 70, Todd Beamer 40
3A District 8=
First Round=
Ferris 69, Walla Walla 56
Kennewick 78, University 59
Mead 72, Hermiston, Ore. 60
Mt. Spokane 80, North Central 42
4A District 1/2=
Quarterfinal=
Jackson 62, Mariner 57
Mount Si 104, Bothell 55
Skyline 59, Glacier Peak 50
Woodinville 75, North Creek 65
4A District 3/4=
First Round=
Bellarmine Prep 59, Kentridge 56
Camas 105, South Kitsap 61
Curtis 75, Kentwood 50
Emerald Ridge 59, Mt. Rainier 52
Federal Way 67, Rogers (Puyallup) 30
Sumner 52, Skyview 41
Tahoma 56, Olympia 49
Union 66, Graham-Kapowsin 61
4A District 8=
First Round=
Central Valley 60, Chiawana 56
Richland 70, Lewis and Clark 47
