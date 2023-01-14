GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 48, Lexington 21
Bellevue East 33, Grand Island 11
Bennington 61, South Sioux City 30
Blue Hill 45, Franklin 22
Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30
Cambridge 72, Maxwell 35
Centennial 31, Central City 19
Centura 55, Cozad 37
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Pender 43
Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37
Crofton 58, Lakota Tech, S.D. 48
Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Winside 28
Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16
Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42
Heartland Lutheran 42, Elba 20
Hershey 50, Holdrege 30
Howells/Dodge 65, Mead 20
Lincoln Northeast 57, Elkhorn South 41
Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44
Minden 43, McCook 25
Norris 60, Crete 26
O'Neill 52, Creighton 27
Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46
Omaha Duchesne Academy 40, Omaha Concordia 18
Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36
Overton 50, Bertrand 19
Papillion-LaVista 76, Norfolk 65
Sandhills Valley 62, Hyannis 36
Scottsbluff 69, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 55
Seward 55, Waverly 52
Shelby/Rising City 39, Nebraska Lutheran 37
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Pleasanton 52
Superior 55, Sandy Creek 37
Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Wahoo 69, Douglas County West 45
West Point-Beemer 54, Tekamah-Herman 45
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Ansley-Litchfield 31
Yutan 61, Platteview 43
Fairfax Tournament=
Third Place=
Falls City 35, West Nodaway, Mo. 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.