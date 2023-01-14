GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 48, Lexington 21

Bellevue East 33, Grand Island 11

Bennington 61, South Sioux City 30

Blue Hill 45, Franklin 22

Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30

Cambridge 72, Maxwell 35

Centennial 31, Central City 19

Centura 55, Cozad 37

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Pender 43

Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37

Crofton 58, Lakota Tech, S.D. 48

Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Winside 28

Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16

Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42

Heartland Lutheran 42, Elba 20

Hershey 50, Holdrege 30

Howells/Dodge 65, Mead 20

Lincoln Northeast 57, Elkhorn South 41

Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44

Minden 43, McCook 25

Norris 60, Crete 26

O'Neill 52, Creighton 27

Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46

Omaha Duchesne Academy 40, Omaha Concordia 18

Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36

Overton 50, Bertrand 19

Papillion-LaVista 76, Norfolk 65

Sandhills Valley 62, Hyannis 36

Scottsbluff 69, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 55

Seward 55, Waverly 52

Shelby/Rising City 39, Nebraska Lutheran 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Pleasanton 52

Superior 55, Sandy Creek 37

Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Wahoo 69, Douglas County West 45

West Point-Beemer 54, Tekamah-Herman 45

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Yutan 61, Platteview 43

Fairfax Tournament=

Third Place=

Falls City 35, West Nodaway, Mo. 30

