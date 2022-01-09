GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 57, Clatskanie 21

Banks 48, Gladstone 44

Condon 43, Sherman 37

Crane 72, Dayville 5

Crook County 42, Baker 35

Damascus Christian 46, Open Door 13

Ellensburg, Wash. 62, Hermiston 24

Grant Union 45, Heppner 44

Henley 56, Cottage Grove 43

Hidden Valley 35, Junction City 30

Imbler 41, Powder Valley 37

Ione/Arlington 44, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24

Jordan Valley 46, Prairie City 44

Junction City 47, Phoenix 27

La Grande 55, Madras 51

Lincoln 45, Franklin 44, OT

Marist 45, Mazama 33

Marshfield 40, Klamath 26

McLoughlin 51, Ontario 19

North Valley 39, Siuslaw 19

Riverdale 64, Portland Adventist 33

Rogue Valley Adventist 47, Central Christian 35

South Wasco County 53, Horizon Christian Hood River 39

Stanfield 41, Grant Union 8

Taft 49, Creswell 46, OT

Trinity Lutheran 54, Crosspoint Christian 15

Union 61, Pilot Rock 16

Wallowa 49, Cove 37

Wells 57, Grant 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bickleton, Wash. vs. Echo, ppd.

Cleveland vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Columbia Adventist Academy, Wash. vs. Livingstone, ccd.

Douglas vs. La Pine, ccd.

Dufur vs. Lyle, Wash., ccd.

McDaniel vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.

North Lake/Paisley vs. Prospect, ccd.

Powers vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

South Medford vs. Corvallis, ccd.

Warrenton vs. Nestucca, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

Yoncalla vs. Days Creek, ccd.

