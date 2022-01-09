GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 57, Clatskanie 21
Banks 48, Gladstone 44
Condon 43, Sherman 37
Crane 72, Dayville 5
Crook County 42, Baker 35
Damascus Christian 46, Open Door 13
Ellensburg, Wash. 62, Hermiston 24
Grant Union 45, Heppner 44
Henley 56, Cottage Grove 43
Hidden Valley 35, Junction City 30
Imbler 41, Powder Valley 37
Ione/Arlington 44, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24
Jordan Valley 46, Prairie City 44
Junction City 47, Phoenix 27
La Grande 55, Madras 51
Lincoln 45, Franklin 44, OT
Marist 45, Mazama 33
Marshfield 40, Klamath 26
McLoughlin 51, Ontario 19
North Valley 39, Siuslaw 19
Riverdale 64, Portland Adventist 33
Rogue Valley Adventist 47, Central Christian 35
South Wasco County 53, Horizon Christian Hood River 39
Stanfield 41, Grant Union 8
Taft 49, Creswell 46, OT
Trinity Lutheran 54, Crosspoint Christian 15
Union 61, Pilot Rock 16
Wallowa 49, Cove 37
Wells 57, Grant 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bickleton, Wash. vs. Echo, ppd.
Cleveland vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
Columbia Adventist Academy, Wash. vs. Livingstone, ccd.
Douglas vs. La Pine, ccd.
Dufur vs. Lyle, Wash., ccd.
McDaniel vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.
North Lake/Paisley vs. Prospect, ccd.
Powers vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
South Medford vs. Corvallis, ccd.
Warrenton vs. Nestucca, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
Yoncalla vs. Days Creek, ccd.
