GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 51, Mossyrock 39
Bonney Lake 61, Port Angeles 51
Cashmere 59, Zillah 49
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42, South Whidbey 33
Chewelah 41, Oakesdale 19
Chiawana 51, University 42
Columbia (Burbank) 55, Kittitas 42
Crescent 77, Lake Quinault 12
Curlew 43, Springdale 29
Cusick 59, Inchelium 30
Darrington 39, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 17
Eisenhower 69, Grandview 58
Everett 60, Mercer Island 20
Ferris 55, Moses Lake 54
Forks 53, Coupeville 42
Goldendale 53, Kiona-Benton 18
Grace Academy 52, Sound Christian 48
Highland 40, Tri-Cities Prep 39
Kamiakin 70, Lewis and Clark 48
La Conner 64, Anacortes 33
Lake Roosevelt 50, Reardan 30
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 48, Pullman 41
Liberty (Spangle) 64, Kettle Falls 21
Manson 48, Soap Lake 31
Napavine 51, Willapa Valley 34
Newport-Bellevue 54, Interlake 40
North Thurston 58, Fife 7
Pasco 65, Enumclaw 27
Wapato 70, Othello 63
Warden 73, Granger 47
Wenatchee 58, Ridgeline 55
West Seattle 59, Skyline 44
White River 71, Puyallup 29
Border Clash=
West Valley (Spokane) 57, Lakeland, Idaho 41
Luke Roth Showcase=
Washougal 43, Sheldon, Ore. 39
WIAA=
Class 1B=
State Championship=
Hermiston, Ore. 77, Selah 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedarcrest vs. Sedro-Woolley, ccd.
Concrete vs. Blaine, ccd.
Pomeroy vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.
Sammamish vs. Ellensburg, ccd.
