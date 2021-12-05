GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 51, Mossyrock 39

Bonney Lake 61, Port Angeles 51

Cashmere 59, Zillah 49

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42, South Whidbey 33

Chewelah 41, Oakesdale 19

Chiawana 51, University 42

Columbia (Burbank) 55, Kittitas 42

Crescent 77, Lake Quinault 12

Curlew 43, Springdale 29

Cusick 59, Inchelium 30

Darrington 39, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 17

Eisenhower 69, Grandview 58

Everett 60, Mercer Island 20

Ferris 55, Moses Lake 54

Forks 53, Coupeville 42

Goldendale 53, Kiona-Benton 18

Grace Academy 52, Sound Christian 48

Highland 40, Tri-Cities Prep 39

Kamiakin 70, Lewis and Clark 48

La Conner 64, Anacortes 33

Lake Roosevelt 50, Reardan 30

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 48, Pullman 41

Liberty (Spangle) 64, Kettle Falls 21

Manson 48, Soap Lake 31

Napavine 51, Willapa Valley 34

Newport-Bellevue 54, Interlake 40

North Thurston 58, Fife 7

Pasco 65, Enumclaw 27

Wapato 70, Othello 63

Warden 73, Granger 47

Wenatchee 58, Ridgeline 55

West Seattle 59, Skyline 44

White River 71, Puyallup 29

Border Clash=

West Valley (Spokane) 57, Lakeland, Idaho 41

Luke Roth Showcase=

Washougal 43, Sheldon, Ore. 39

WIAA=

Class 1B=

State Championship=

Hermiston, Ore. 77, Selah 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedarcrest vs. Sedro-Woolley, ccd.

Concrete vs. Blaine, ccd.

Pomeroy vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.

Sammamish vs. Ellensburg, ccd.

