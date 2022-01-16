GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 55, Martinsburg 35
Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39, OT
Charleston Catholic 51, Mingo Central 32
Doddridge County 36, Tyler Consolidated 33
Fairmont Senior 51, Capital 49
Magnolia 40, Valley Wetzel 31
Morgantown 40, George Washington 19
Ripley 54, Lincoln 36
Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 62, Madonna 26
Tolsia 66, South Harrison 35
Tyler Consolidated 40, Valley Wetzel 31
Washington 66, East Fairmont 56
Williamstown 67, Wheeling Central 60
Winfield 65, Frankfort 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lincoln County vs. Ritchie County, ppd.
Moorefield vs. Trinity, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Phelps, Ky. vs. Mount View, ccd.
