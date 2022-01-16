GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 55, Martinsburg 35

Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39, OT

Charleston Catholic 51, Mingo Central 32

Doddridge County 36, Tyler Consolidated 33

Fairmont Senior 51, Capital 49

Magnolia 40, Valley Wetzel 31

Morgantown 40, George Washington 19

Ripley 54, Lincoln 36

Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 62, Madonna 26

Tolsia 66, South Harrison 35

Tyler Consolidated 40, Valley Wetzel 31

Washington 66, East Fairmont 56

Williamstown 67, Wheeling Central 60

Winfield 65, Frankfort 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lincoln County vs. Ritchie County, ppd.

Moorefield vs. Trinity, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Phelps, Ky. vs. Mount View, ccd.

