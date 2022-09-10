PREP FOOTBALL=
Bergen Catholic 21, Delbarton 6
Bernards 35, South River 0
Chatham 21, Warren Hills 20
Cherry Hill East 33, Florence 14
Cliffside Park 17, Dwight-Morrow 12
Colts Neck 50, Freehold 13
Cranford 42, Summit 23
Eastside Paterson 3, Columbia 0
Haddon Heights 55, Newark Lab 0
Haddon Township 34, Princeton 27
Hamilton West 16, Trenton Central 6
Hun 49, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 6
Hunterdon Central 28, Elizabeth 21
Indian Hills 13, Fair Lawn 0
Jefferson 34, Morris Hills 7
Lawrenceville 47, Gilman, Md. 33
Lenape Valley 35, Kittatinny 7
Lodi 24, Garfield 0
Long Branch 34, Lacey 21
Madison 16, Hanover Park 14
Montgomery 35, Plainfield 7
Morristown 45, Millburn 7
Ocean City 21, Cedar Creek 7
Pennsauken 34, Woodrow Wilson 6
Pingry 19, Hopkins, Conn. 12
Piscataway 19, Franklin 14
Pompton Lakes 10, Hawthorne 7
Pope John XXIII 37, Paramus Catholic 36
River Dell 30, Bergenfield 25
Salem 53, Pleasantville 6
Westfield 21, Union 14
Wood-Ridge 40, St. Mary's-Rutherford 15
Woodbury 32, Penns Grove 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.