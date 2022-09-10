PREP FOOTBALL=

Bergen Catholic 21, Delbarton 6

Bernards 35, South River 0

Chatham 21, Warren Hills 20

Cherry Hill East 33, Florence 14

Cliffside Park 17, Dwight-Morrow 12

Colts Neck 50, Freehold 13

Cranford 42, Summit 23

Eastside Paterson 3, Columbia 0

Haddon Heights 55, Newark Lab 0

Haddon Township 34, Princeton 27

Hamilton West 16, Trenton Central 6

Hun 49, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 6

Hunterdon Central 28, Elizabeth 21

Indian Hills 13, Fair Lawn 0

Jefferson 34, Morris Hills 7

Lawrenceville 47, Gilman, Md. 33

Lenape Valley 35, Kittatinny 7

Lodi 24, Garfield 0

Long Branch 34, Lacey 21

Madison 16, Hanover Park 14

Montgomery 35, Plainfield 7

Morristown 45, Millburn 7

Ocean City 21, Cedar Creek 7

Pennsauken 34, Woodrow Wilson 6

Pingry 19, Hopkins, Conn. 12

Piscataway 19, Franklin 14

Pompton Lakes 10, Hawthorne 7

Pope John XXIII 37, Paramus Catholic 36

River Dell 30, Bergenfield 25

Salem 53, Pleasantville 6

Westfield 21, Union 14

Wood-Ridge 40, St. Mary's-Rutherford 15

Woodbury 32, Penns Grove 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

