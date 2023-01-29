BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 73, Breckenridge 63

Annandale 47, Melrose 46

Anoka 71, Mound Westonka 68

Armstrong/Cooper Coop 70, Park (Cottage Grove) 62

Benilde-St. Margaret's 74, Holy Angels 42

Blooming Prairie 58, Winona Cotter 53

Brainerd 68, Elk River 53

Breck 76, Redwood Valley 48

Chaska 83, Hastings 50

Coon Rapids 83, Cambridge-Isanti 72

Dassel-Cokato 77, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 48

DeLaSalle 91, Hopkins 78

Detroit Lakes 78, Fergus Falls 52

Dover-Eyota 79, Cannon Falls 51

Duluth East 56, Irondale 51

Frazee 61, New York Mills 41

Hayfield 83, Springfield 53

Hiawatha Collegiate 90, Pine City 62

Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Red Rock Central 42

Holy Family Catholic 88, White Bear Lake 69

International Falls 91, Two Harbors 29

Jordan 65, Waseca 54

Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Triton 55

Kindred, N.D. 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59

Kittson County Central 67, Stephen-Argyle 59

Lakeview 85, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 49

Litchfield 67, Minnewaska 45

Little Falls 87, Warroad 65

Mankato West 56, Marshall 53

Maranatha Christian 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

Minneapolis North 64, St. Cloud Tech 56

Minnetonka 80, Moorhead 42

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 55, Hancock 50

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 75, Edgerton 39

New Ulm 93, St. James Area 64

North Branch 74, Hibbing 31

Norwood-Young America 82, Mayer Lutheran 36

Norwood-Young America 82, Mayer-Lutheran 36

Perham 67, Watertown-Mayer 61

Princeton 82, Hermantown 70

Prior Lake 70, Orono 46

Rocori 58, Providence Academy 31

Rosemount 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 39

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Burnsville 63

South St. Paul 80, Delano 72

Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Central Minnesota Christian 58

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Hill-Murray 54

St. Peter 88, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 79

Stewartville 60, Red Wing 48

Tartan 66, Apple Valley 59

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Ortonville 38

Two Rivers 83, St. Anthony 68

Waukee, Iowa 67, Totino-Grace 64

West Lutheran 79, Hope Academy 73

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 78, Adrian/Ellsworth 55

Windom 99, LeSueur-Henderson 70

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you