GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A East Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Brookland 53, Southside Batesville 35
Class 4A North Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Morrilton 60, Gravette 42
Class 4A South Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Arkadelphia 48, Hamburg 39
Class 3A-1 Regional Tournament=
Championship=
Bergman 55, Valley Springs 28
Third Place=
Flippin 48, Cossatot River 39
Class 3A-2 Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Mountain View 54, Manila 48
Class 3A-3 Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Lamar 62, Helena-West Helena 37
Class 3A-4 Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Glen Rose 50, Jessieville 41
Class 2A Central Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
England 56, Bigelow 51
Class 2A North Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Marmaduke 62, Rector 59
Class 2A South Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Horatio 41, Acorn 35
Class 2A West Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Yellville-Summit 53, Life Way Christian 39
Class 1A-1 Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Kingston 61, Omaha 44
Class 1A-2 Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Rural Special 50, Marked Tree 46
Class 1A-3 Regional Tournament=
Championship=
Wonderview 54, Nemo Vista 22
Third Place=
Sacred Heart 76, Guy-Perkins 47
Class 1A-4 Regional Tournament=
Third Place=
Kirby 57, Lafayette County 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
