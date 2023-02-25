GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A East Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Brookland 53, Southside Batesville 35

Class 4A North Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Morrilton 60, Gravette 42

Class 4A South Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Arkadelphia 48, Hamburg 39

Class 3A-1 Regional Tournament=

Championship=

Bergman 55, Valley Springs 28

Third Place=

Flippin 48, Cossatot River 39

Class 3A-2 Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Mountain View 54, Manila 48

Class 3A-3 Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Lamar 62, Helena-West Helena 37

Class 3A-4 Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Glen Rose 50, Jessieville 41

Class 2A Central Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

England 56, Bigelow 51

Class 2A North Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Marmaduke 62, Rector 59

Class 2A South Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Horatio 41, Acorn 35

Class 2A West Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Yellville-Summit 53, Life Way Christian 39

Class 1A-1 Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Kingston 61, Omaha 44

Class 1A-2 Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Rural Special 50, Marked Tree 46

Class 1A-3 Regional Tournament=

Championship=

Wonderview 54, Nemo Vista 22

Third Place=

Sacred Heart 76, Guy-Perkins 47

Class 1A-4 Regional Tournament=

Third Place=

Kirby 57, Lafayette County 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

